Through the first three games of the new season, it’s time to go back to McSorley and Penn State’s 2016 football season.

“I was waiting for someone to say Trace,” Clifford said, beaming. “I was waiting. I was waiting for somebody to bring him up. I was like, if I can go through a whole interview without hearing Trace’s name, that’ll be something else.”

To that point, he’d made it most of the way through his first postgame media availability without hearing the name or comparison. Once it happened, though, Clifford couldn’t contain himself.

Sean Clifford burst into laughter when, following Penn State’s first win of the season, a reporter compared one of his passes to that of former Nittany Lion quarterback Trace McSorley .

First, as a baseline, the side-by-side statistics for McSorley and Clifford through the first three games of their careers as starters:

Still, with a few similarities to touch on, it’s worth reflecting on and comparing the three-game nonconference starts between the two teams and the first games as a starter for McSorley, then also a redshirt sophomore quarterback with 40 career passing attempts upon ascending to the job.

For what it’s worth, the comparisons about playing styles between the two quarterbacks is something that can wait for another day. Whether or not Clifford has the knack for making the big plays that McSorley specialized in, or can buy time for himself in the face of pressure, or can provide team-wide leadership, are all mile markers for the young quarterback to reach or be judged against in due time.

Armed with a feature running back that opponents were determined to take away in Saquon Barkley, it stood to reason that McSorley would be tested from the onset of his career as a starter, and he was. Averaging 30 pass attempts per game right out of the gates, McSorley completed 64.4 percent of his tries, good for 928 yards and four touchdowns.

To little surprise, McSorley’s toughest performance came in a 42-39 loss against a tough Pitt team in Pittsburgh the second week of the season. He completed 24 of 35 passes in the game for 332 yards and a touchdown, taking four sacks and, most notably, throwing a fourth-quarter interception that sealed the Panthers’ win.

For McSorley coming off the loss, however, his approach and the outlook that stemmed from it were compelling.

He’d faced his first real test as a college quarterback and, though the result wasn’t what he’d wanted, he saw enough to believe that he and the rest of the Nittany Lion offense could learn from it and eventually thrive.

“We had a good game the first game against Kent State and came out with the win. And then we had a solid game on offense against Pitt but weren't able to pull out a win. It was good,” McSorley said. “The first two games, it's me being a new starter, but also it being a new offense, getting through some growing pains, being in a new offense and adjusting to knowing how a full couple of games go in the new offense and the new system. So I think it's been good. It's been a good learning experience for everyone on the offensive side of the ball and we'll be able to grow from it.”

The important distinction to make, of course, is the offensive production, or lack thereof, that he’d inherited from the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

Saddled by the severe effects of sanctions, Penn State limped its way through a 20.6 and 23.2 points per game scoring average during the 2014 and 2015 seasons, respectively. So, though the sample size was limited to just two nonconference games, that the Nittany Lions produced 36 points per game early was nothing short of a revelation at the time.

As Clifford takes the reins, his inherited offense isn’t all that dissimilar from the one McSorley took over. Well, save for one absent generational talent standing alongside him in the backfield.

Though the Nittany Lions popped for 55.5 points per game to open the 2018 season, that explosion ground to a halt as they produced just 24.1 points per game the rest of the way through the final eight games of the Big Ten slate and a 27-24 Citrus Bowl loss to Kentucky. Recalibrating to start the 2019 campaign, now with Clifford at the helm, Penn State has posted outings of 79, 45, and 17 points against Idaho, Buffalo, and Pitt, respectively.

But as they now head into the Big Ten schedule, the question for the Nittany Lions is what to make of their most recent outing and how it might or might not be an indicator of what's to come.

On Saturday against Pitt, Penn State's offense had its lowest point production to date this season, but still posted 389 yards and 17 first downs on 62 plays. For reference, against Pitt in 2016, the numbers were 406, 20, and 66. Penn State converted just 4 of 13 third-down tries on Saturday. Against Pitt in 2016, the Nittany Lions went 2 of 10. And the time of possession against the Panthers this year, checking in at 25:44, barely outdid the 24:31 mark four years ago.

Coincidentally or not, early critiques of Penn State’s offense through the first three games in 2016 were that of a 9 of 33 conversion rate on third downs, finishing the season 117th nationally at 32.6 percent, and an average time of possession of 26:42, finishing the season at 27:44 (102nd). The Nittany Lions have, so far, converted just 7 of 30 third downs (125th) and have possessed the ball for an average of only 25:22 (125th) through the first three games.

After Saturday’s game, though, Clifford and many of his offensive teammates narrowed their focus to the one area of the game that simply did not connect, that being the quarterback's shots down the field.

But in meeting with the media following Wednesday's bye-week practice session, Penn State head coach James Franklin seemed largely pleased by what he's seen so far this season, specifically hailing Clifford's ball security and the details that the Nittany Lions have gotten right.

"That's probably the thing I've been most impressed with," Franklin said. "Every team meeting, I am showing them things that are happening all over the country, whether it's burning timeouts because of substitution issues, whether it's too many guys on the field, whether it's unnecessary penalties, whether it's unnecessary clock management, not running out of bounds at the end of a game in the two-minute. There's just a bunch of things that we show them.

"For the most part, I think we've been pretty clean, especially when you talk about protecting the football on offense, when you talk about holding people on defense to field goals, and special teams being able to be able to control field position and be able to make some big plays. I think we got to get our return games going a little bit more, kickoff return and punt return. But overall, I think we're playing pretty good complementary football."

Whether Penn State’s confidence about the approach is well-placed or not remains to be seen, but the early similarities in circumstances to the Nittany Lions’ 2016 output suggest the elements for another explosive performance are within reach.

To get there, though, they'll need to quickly shed the most recent finally tally on the scoreboard and convert their offensive production into points. In conjunction with the other areas of the game that can improve, Franklin highlighted the possibilities that could exist for this team if those developments come to fruition.

"It may not be sexy, but it's really good, sound, complementary football, in my opinion, but I think you're going to win a lot of games like that," Franklin said. "Now, we got to take the next step, be a little bit more explosive consistently (on offense). Create a little more turnovers on defense. Get some more sacks and pressures on the quarterbacks. And stay on the field on third down on offense, get off the field on third down on defense. To me, they're the next steps for us.

"We don't have to do all the things at once, because if we keep playing really sound, complimentary football, and just keep chipping away in those other areas, then I think we'll like where we're at."

Certainly, that was true of the Nittany Lions at the end of a remarkable run that began with a 2-2 mark full of visible growing pains but finished with nine-straight wins to a Big Ten championship in 2016.

Now exhibiting some similarities, both in strengths as well as growing pains, it's going to be up to the Nittany Lions themselves to determine whether or not their trajectory follows a parallel path.