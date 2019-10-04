“Every year I hope to get better. That's all the position coaches. That's the coordinators. That's the players,” Franklin said. “And does experience count? Yes. No doubt about it. Because obviously whenever you're going through something for the first time, there are challenges that come with that… you're much better in year three than you were in year one. You're much better in year ten than you were in year four. So yeah, the experience counts.”

Rahne, an assistant dating back to his start at Holy Cross in 2004, has 15 seasons of college football coaching experience on his resume. In his second in his role as Penn State’s offensive coordinator and play-caller, he now has seven wins with 40-plus points.

Tuesday afternoon at his weekly press conference, Penn State head coach James Franklin was asked whether or not Ricky Rahne’s play-calling performance at Maryland Friday evening, a 59-0 thrashing of the Terrapins by the Nittany Lions, could be considered a momentum builder or turning point for the young offensive coordinator.

The concept is simple enough as an application to life, relationships, or a career.



Simple as it is as a reference point toward personal improvement, its practical application in the world of college football is another thing entirely. And Franklin’s repeated emphasis this week on the performances of the Nittany Lions’ second-, third-, and fourth-teamers at Maryland demonstrates as much.

“What I thought was so impressive tonight is we played seconds and we played thirds and we played fourths, and they went in and executed the defense at a really high level. That's really good progress,” Franklin said after the game. “That was the one critique I said in the locker room after the game. Our twos and threes on offense have got to play up to the standard.”

The reality, of course, is that while the defense has been able to feature regular rotation among its linemen, linebackers and secondary performers, Penn State’s second- and third-team offensive players have not spent all that much time on the field in any of his five prior seasons with the Nittany Lions.

Using the 2018 season as a particularly insightful example, Penn State’s offense had 20 players that took more than 100 snaps through the course of the year. Among the top six snap counts, Steven Gonzalez (889), Ryan Bates (879), Connor McGovern (860), Michal Menet (839) and Will Fries (753) led the way, interrupted only by quarterback Trace McSorley’s 859 snaps.

Then K.J. Hamler (713), Miles Sanders (693), Pat Freiermuth (604), DeAndre Thompkins (495), and Juwan Johnson (458) rounded out the top 11, all finishing with more than 450 snaps. From there, a drop-off of 134 snaps went to the likes of Brandon Polk (324), Jahan Dotson (221), Mac Hippenhammer (216), and tight end Nick Bowers (188) before the first offensive line sub appeared in the form of Chasz Wright (186).

That was through the course of 13 games, of whom only nine Nittany Lions offensive players appeared.

Contrast that with Penn State’s first four games this season.

Already, 12 players have taken more than 100 snaps through four games, even with Penn State’s mere 64.7 offensive snaps average (110th nationally) and 11th-ranked time of possession (27:22). Seven offensive linemen appear in the top 11 snap-getters.

The Nittany Lions’ top tailback snap-getter is Journey Brown, who checks in at 13th with 79. He’s followed closely by the rest of the Lawn Boyz in Noah Cain (72), Ricky Slade (68), and Devyn Ford (60).

Jahan Dotson (190) and KJ Hamler (180) are the clear leaders among Penn State’s receivers, but Justin Shorter (112), Daniel George (73 in three games), Dan Chisena (65), Mac Hippenhammer (51), Cam Sullivan-Brown (39), Isaac Lutz (32), and Weston Carr (31), have all seen action.

Even if the schedule gets progressively tougher from here and the rotation tightens somewhat, it would currently seem like Penn State’s budding depth will continue to be a focal point for its coaching staff.

And really, the same is true for the Nittany Lions on the defensive side of the ball.

Asked Tuesday about how Penn State’s second-team linebackers have performed to this point in the season, Franklin took the opportunity to talk up what he described as a rotation now running “nine-deep” at the position. “We went from a situation where we didn't have great depth at the linebacker position now that we're able to keep those guys fresh, rotate them in, and still be able to play at a really high level,” Franklin said, highlighting increased reps for Ellis Brooks, Brandon Smith, Charlie Katshir and Jesse Luketa. “The amount of reps that they are getting, they are going to gain confidence and play faster and all very instinctive guys, but the game is going to slow down to them. We're excited about that unit.”

Before the end of the press conference, Franklin had made similar statements about depth at receiver and for quarterback Will Levis, positions that have had the opportunity to build experience for younger players early this season.

And, of course, a running back position that has featured a four-man rotation, Franklin insisted, will continue as such thanks to the benefit he sees from its implementation.

“I think they are doing great. I actually think the way we are using all four of them helps them kind of slowly but surely keep developing without too much on their plate, and also keeps all those guys fresh,” Franklin said.

A byproduct of the quality of opponent Penn State has faced to this point in the season, as well as the Nittany Lions’ in-game opportunities that have appeared thanks to three of four being blowouts, the result is a program able to truly build the quality and extent of its depth. Needing to first dispatch Purdue for Homecoming on Saturday, the Nittany Lions will then determine the shape of their season’s possibilities with games at Iowa, Michigan, and at Michigan State on consecutive weekends, each of whom currently has Top 25 rankings nationally.

If Franklin’s oft-repeated mantra that confidence is a product of preparation, these are the elements that can and will help to create that confidence for the Nittany Lions moving forward.

“We took a positive step, but we're going to have to continue taking steps because you know, in this conference, and a lot of conferences across the country and just how competitive college football is, you've got to learn from it and then you've got to move on,” Franklin said. “You've got to take those experiences you learn and grow, and I think confidence is as big a part of it as anything. I think we played like a confident football team on Friday night and we're going to need to continue to do that.”