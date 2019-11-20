“They're going to make plays. We got to match them. It needs to be one of those types of games, like a heavyweight fight. That guy delivers a blow, you counter. That's what it's going to need to be.”

“For us to sit here and expect that Ohio State isn't going to make plays on Saturday, they're going to. Don't be shocked by that,” Franklin said. “I'm not just talking to you guys, I'm talking to my team. That's going to be my message to the team.

And Franklin, to his credit, isn’t shying away from any of it.

With 10 games up and 10 games down for the Buckeyes, the sample size is plenty large enough for Franklin and the Nittany Lions to know what to expect on Saturday afternoon at Ohio Stadium.

On the other side of the ball, the Buckeyes have also been the stingiest defense in the league by allowing just 10.3 points per game en route to their unbeaten record. Only against Florida Atlantic and at Rutgers last weekend have the Buckeyes let their opponents crack the 20-point barrier, surrendering 21 apiece to the Owls and Scarlet Knights.

Ohio State, he said, thrives on explosive plays. The Buckeyes have it at quarterback in Justin Fields , the Big Ten’s fifth-leading passer and second in pass efficiency. The Buckeyes have it in the form of a passing offense posting 242.7 yards per game against conference opponents. They have it at running back in J.K. Dobbins , who leads the league with 11 touchdowns scored in seven Big Ten games. And in totality, their 50.3 points per game is the highest against league competition.

Just a few minutes into his weekly press conference at Beaver Stadium Tuesday afternoon, Penn State head coach James Franklin laid bare the reality of the Nittany Lions’ next opponent.

While past results have no impact on what will occur in Columbus, the Nittany Lions can and should use Franklin’s mantra as a confidence-builder for a few reasons.



The first and most direct is that Penn State has been here before with the Buckeyes in the same type of “heavyweight fight” games that Franklin described.

In 2016, the unranked, 4-2 Nittany Lions knocked off No. 2 Ohio State in a 24-21 that stands as one of the most thrilling back-and-forths in Beaver Stadium history. Making the return trip to Columbus in 2017 as the nation’s No. 2 team themselves with Saquon Barkley and Trace McSorley leading the way, the Nittany Lions and No. 6 Buckeyes battled to a 39-38 decision that came down to the game’s final minutes. And last season, No. 9 Penn State and No. 4 Ohio State tangled in another instant classic that saw the Nittany Lions come up on the losing end of a 27-26 game, again decided in the final minutes.

In that stretch of games, despite what Penn State fans rightfully see as unfavorable outcomes, are some of the most memorable plays in the program’s recent history. Be it Barkley’s game-opening kickoff return for a touchdown, K.J. Hamler’s 93-yard catch-and-run touchdown, or the Marcus Allen/Grant Haley field goal block and return for a touchdown, these have been undeniably epic games with undeniably iconic haymakers delivered by both sides.

For Penn State to compete and allow itself to win, it will need to plan and execute those same types of plays, and Franklin’s responses Tuesday suggest that will be the chosen approach.

“I think one of the worst things that people do is they play a really talented team or roster and they play conservatively. You can't do that,” Franklin said. “We're going to have to go there, we're going to have to match their confidence, and we're going to have to match their playmaking.

“Matching their playmaking isn't just taking shots down the field, things like that. You're carrying the ball as a runner, as a running back or as a receiver, and they come up to make a tackle. They've made that tackle in the nine or 10 previous games, and you break that tackle and go for 40. That sends a message. You've made that tackle for 10 straight weeks, you didn't make that tackle this week. You got to be able to match those things.

“They bring a pressure that they've had a lot of success getting home on. We're able to slide and pick it up, now take advantage of when they blitz, they've vacated a zone or left someone one-on-one, you got to capitalize on it.”

To do so, Penn State’s players have intimated this week that they’re all putting in the prep work that goes into Franklin’s references.

Whether it is Sean Clifford’s Saturday assertion that this would be Penn State’s best week of preparation all season or tight end Pat Freiermuth’s echoing of the statements on Tuesday, noting the sheer number of teammates watching extra film on Monday, the more the Nittany Lions know on the Buckeyes, the higher the likelihood of their successes.

The second, arguably more important, point is this:

Penn State is a 19-point underdog. Few, if any, analysts or pundits will give the Nittany Lions much of a chance to win. Even fewer will outright pick Penn State to win the game.

Discussing the latest kerfuffle regarding social media and some of the objectionable fan behaviors and interactions that have taken place with the players within his program this season, Franklin touched on a theme that has been prevalent throughout Penn State’s 2019 campaign. “We're 9-1. We're ranked in the Top 10. We have had a pretty good year based on most peoples’ standards,” Franklin said. “Sometimes you go on social media and you wouldn't feel that way.”

Established as an uphill climb against one of the nation’s top programs and teams, the Nittany Lions will need to take on the attitude of playing with house money if they want to win. They will need to be willing to lose by 40 to win by 1.

Anything less than that aggressive mentality, one that has carried the Nittany Lions into this opportunity, will represent a departure from Franklin’s stated agenda. And Penn State has the horses to do it - depending immensely on the health of Hamler - with a quarterback ranked first in total offense in the Big Ten, one of the nation's most electric playmakers in Hamler, a pass-catching tight end in Freiermuth, and a stable of running backs that has helped diversify Penn State's offensive approach this season.

The results have been consistent, the Nittany Lions producing 32.4 points per game against conference opponents that include three of the top five scoring defenses in Iowa, Michigan, and Minnesota, none of which the Buckeyes have faced to this point in the season

Bought into the notion, it’s one Penn State’s players are looking forward to putting into motion. Said Freiermuth, “Obviously, Ohio State is a great team. They have athletes everywhere."

Counterpunching against the prevailing narrative heading into this one, Freiermuth wasn’t finished.

“We have athletes everywhere, too. I agree with what Coach said,” Freiermuth said. “There are going to be some big plays on both sides of the ball made. We have to roll with the punches to hopefully at the end of the day come out on top.”