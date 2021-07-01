Column: Penn State NIL plan demands athlete buy-in and future flexibility

Penn State knows this. Athletic director Sandy Barbour knows this. Certainly, Franklin and the Nittany Lion football program know this. And as evidenced by the rush looking for immediate partnerships and sponsorship opportunities, current Penn State athletes know this.

While the program’s unveiling hits on all the notes you’d expect from Penn State Athletics, to “build upon the life skills education” on “brand building, social media responsibility, financial literacy, professionalism, media training, interest and values assessment, diversity and inclusion, and alumni and industry relationships,” the educational component isn’t what moves the needle.

Acknowledging in June his urge to be “bold and aggressive” in signaling Penn State’s plans for how it will handle a shifting landscape of name, image, and likeness rules, the day arrived on July 1. Concurrent to those changes being enacted, on Thursday afternoon, Penn State Athletics released the framework of its plan . Calling it the STATEment program, for the first time since the trickle of NIL opportunity started to become a realistic possibility, Penn State made public how it intends to compete in this radically altered landscape of NCAA amateurism.

Releasing a brief video interview in conjunction with the plan’s unveiling Thursday afternoon, host Mitch Gerber posed to Barbour the question at the forefront of the conversation at the onset of this new reality:

How do I make money?

Barbour’s answer provides some insight into the delicate balance that Penn State will have to navigate as it moves ahead.

“I think (the question) is a little shortsighted. I understand it, but it’s a little shortsighted. It’s bigger than that. It’s about building those skills,” Barbour said. “They’re going to have the opportunity to monetize their name, image, and likeness, but if they really focus on acquiring entrepreneurial knowledge, the skills it takes to build a business, to build a brand, to understand marketing, all of those things, then the opportunities to be compensated are going to come.”

The heart of the plan’s presentation rests in three new partnerships meant to bring NIL possibilities to life for current student-athletes.

First up, a business called INFLCR will bring to Penn State’s student-athletes an app that effectively provides a road map on building a personal brand and, maybe more important, the resources to do it. Already the most photographed and filmed students on Penn State’s campus, the app delivers those photos and videos directly to the athletes to then be shared through social media. In turn, the opportunity to increase exposure expands and, with it, the influence so attractive to sponsors grows.

Spry, meanwhile, is a second app that essentially sets and enforces the rules of the game. Described as an “educational hub for STATEment,” the app serves to keep both Penn State and its student-athletes in compliance. In Pennsylvania, as of the budget signed into law on Wednesday, that means (among other parameters) the prevention of student-athletes from engaging in sponsorship deals with "adult entertainment products and services," "alcohol products," and businesses that engage in "casinos and gambling."

A third resource announced Thursday is through Athlete Network, which serves as a home for “former University Park varsity student-athletes, managers, mascots, cheerleaders and dance team members.” Essentially an organized, easily accessed home for an athlete-specific Penn State alumni association, the already existing service can now connect current and former student-athletes to explore potential partnerships and collaborations.

What hasn’t been answered, but won’t become clear for some time, is what is the efficacy of Penn State’s plan and how it will evolve moving forward?

If student-athletes are thirsting for the opportunity to immediately capitalize on the removal of these monetary limitations, will they take the time to grasp everything that accompanies this new landscape?

Flatly, Barbour and Penn State Athletics are banking on it.

“Now it’s up to our student-athletes to access the resources, access the education,” she said. “We will grow with them. We will continue to learn what it is that they want to know and provide those educational opportunities, provide them the assistance that’s legal from a regulatory standpoint for us to do, to help them achieve and accomplish the types of things they want to.”