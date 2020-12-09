“I had to realize, and as a unit, we had to realize, we have to turn this around. We weren't last year's team, so we had to figure out who we are,” Brisker said. “We just had to come back to reality of what type of team 2020 wants to be.”

At that point a five-game losing streak, the Nittany Lions were again bludgeoned by an Iowa team that took a 24-7 lead to the half and wouldn’t relinquish it the rest of the way despite Penn State’s best efforts. Doomed by turnovers on offense and a patient, plodding Iowa unit that scored touchdowns on four of seven possessions spanning the second and third quarters, the Nittany Lions had no answers.

The Nittany Lions had been dominated by the visiting Terrapins, losers of a 35-19 decision that was never as close as the score indicated. The loss was Penn State’s third-straight, an unimaginable start to a 2020 season that many within the program believed would very much include talk of a Big Ten title and College Football Playoff berth.

That reality was in no way what the Nittany Lions had once imagined it to be. The only remaining program in the Big Ten without a win at that point in the season, Penn State’s struggles were vast and varied.

Statistically among the worst performances in points scored and allowed, the Nittany Lions were turning the ball over with reckless abandon and failing to return the favor defensively. Sacks and tackles for loss were allowed at a rate unlike any at Penn State since 2015. Red zone scoring was abysmal and only getting worse. Fourth-down conversion rates were awful. Defensively, the circumstances weren’t any better, the Nittany Lions unable to respond to the all-too-frequent sticky situations presented by the offense, explosive plays breaking their backs even in otherwise-optimal situations.

It was, according to head coach James Franklin, the antithesis of its winning formula.

“I think for really six years, we had found ways to win, all different ways. Whether they were blowouts, or whether they were making critical plays at critical times, or whether it was a defensive game that the defensive side of the ball gave us the chance to win, or the offense had to score points to win, or special teams made a big play, we just found ways to win the majority of the time over the six years. And early in the season, we weren't doing those things,” Franklin said. “We were doing the opposite. We were doing the things that get you beat with turnovers and penalties. So, we continued to talk about it and emphasize it like we always do.”

Reversing course, the past two games, the Nittany Lions have brought those intents to fruition in wins at Michigan and Rutgers.

Committing no turnovers in a game for the first time in the season at Michigan, Penn State’s approach kept the ball out of the Wolverines’ hands for additional opportunities. The Nittany Lions went their first game without failing a fourth-down conversion attempt. They limited the Wolverines to the fewest explosive plays since the double-overtime loss at Indiana to start the season.

Or, as Franklin described it, “We just started to do a better job of it.”

“It's about emphasizing winning football and what that means, and the importance of it, and everybody buying into it and understanding it,” Franklin said. “When you go to Michigan and get a win during a challenging time at a place that's been hard to win, then you got a chance to build on that. And for us, that's what I'm trying to do and trying to get the coaches to do, and the team to do, and everybody to do.

“We don't need to be at the top of the mountain or we don't need to be at the end of the ride, we just got to take a step. We just got to keep taking positive steps in the right direction and stay very present. That's how we built it.”

Franklin knows as much, intimately.

The architect of a strategy that at times appeared unwatchable through the course of his first two seasons at the helm, largely the result of crippling NCAA sanctions levied against the program, those 2014 and 2015 seasons were the critical, foundational elements of what would eventually become Penn State’s run of success the past four years.

And if Franklin’s levelheaded assessment of the Nittany Lions’ strengths, weaknesses, and plan to emerge from the hole dug through the first five weeks of the 2020 season are to be believed, the same elements are presently marinating throughout the program. Turning the win at Michigan into another at Rutgers last Saturday, the Nittany Lions will look to make it three when they host Michigan State on Saturday at a virtually empty Beaver Stadium for senior day.

A future uncertain beyond that, be it a week nine matchup that’s still to be determined or guaranteed, or a potential bowl invitation, the Nittany Lions’ only solidified date on the calendar a Jan. 19, 2021 return to campus for the start of winter workouts, the experiences of today are destined to become Franklin’s fuel of the future.

“They've continued to battle. And I think that's a good sign about who our program is and what we built here. And I also think it's gonna be the same things that we're going to use to work through this and to get back to having the success that we had the four years before,” he said Tuesday. “I think that's really important.

“That's going to be what we're going to do to build this thing… Those are conversations that I'm going to have with the players, and I'm going to have with the staff, that I'm going to have with the administration, that I'm going to have with everybody to help us get back to the normal and the Penn State that people expect. There have been some cracks that have been exposed through this pandemic, but there's also been tremendous resiliency and, I know this sounds strange, and I don't want this to be misinterpreted, but I'm also proud of that. I'm also proud of how we have battled a lot of adversity and a lot of challenges.”

Next set to confront the Spartans on that long journey back to something approximating normal at Penn State during a year and in a time that has been anything but, it’s a reality less pleasant than anything Brisker or his teammates might have imagined before the start of the 2020 season. A road map well-worn in the program’s recent history of success, though, it’s a path their feet are now firmly planted on and a starting point from which they can now proceed.