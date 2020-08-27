BlueWhiteIllustrated - Column: Non-rev sports worth watching as Power *Three plows ahead

“We remain committed to providing our student-athletes a quality experience and competing at the highest level of intercollegiate athletics,” American Athletic Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco said via press release. “We were prepared to conduct competition in the fall in men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball, but moving to the spring was in the best interest of our student-athletes as it will align our schedules to allow our teams to compete for national championships.”

Described as a decision made in conjunction with the NCAA's decision to move all fall sports championships to the spring, the conference yet to make a call on its men's and women's cross country competition. This, of course, is happening while the conference intends to move forward with playing out a fall football season, beginning for the AAC when SMU and Texas State face off on Sept. 5

The news didn't generate a ton of interest Tuesday when the American Athletic Conference announced the postponement of competition for men's and women's soccer, and women's volleyball, from the fall to the spring.

This is all well and good, and might even hold up to legal scrutiny if challenges start to arise given the NCAA championships rationale.

But make no mistake, this is a major element that every conference has had to consider when determining whether or not to play football this fall, for a multitude of reasons.

As I reported last week, two big factors in the Big Ten’s decision to postpone all fall sports were not being given the attention they deserved in the wake of the announcement more than two weeks ago.

The first was that a general agreement existed that for any of the Big Ten's teams to participate in football this fall, all of the others would have to be willing to play as well. Not that a program or two couldn't have been persuaded to come into the fold if the overwhelming sentiment from university presidents and chancellors had been to play, which it apparently wasn’t, but generally speaking, the decision to play would have needed to have been essentially unanimous.

The second, and more complicating factor to consider, was that the Big Ten presidents also were under the consensus that for football to play, the conference had to also be willing to put on its other fall sports for competition.

Given the stated reasons by the Big Ten for its decision, expanded upon by conference commissioner Kevin Warren in an open letter more than a week after the decision was handed down, the calculus starts to crystallize.

Citing "too much medical uncertainty" and "too many unknown health risks" due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Warren added that increased national transmission rates, the return of larger student bodies to campuses across the Big Ten, and challenges due to inadequate contact tracing and faulty testing all weighed heavily in the decision. What Warren didn't make issue of, but could and probably should have, is that those concerns might be alleviated at least somewhat if football was the only sport on the docket for every Big Ten institution this fall.

Instead, it's just a piece of the larger puzzle.

While football typically includes between 120-125 players, plus 20 coaches and assistant support staff for a conservative estimate of 150 members needing bi- or tri-weekly testing, the picture expands by more than double when you include 156 listed athletes for men's and women's soccer, women's volleyball, field hockey, and men's and women's cross country, plus their coaches and support staff.

Looking at reporting from Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellinger this week, the three Power Five conference still on for football this fall are all also a go for "some/all Olympic sports," but that will be worth keeping an eye on as the coming weeks and months pass. If, for any reason, those conferences deem the ongoing competition of its non-revenue sports to be untenable due to pandemic-related health and safety reasons, a huge door to the notion of amateurism in NCAA football again bursts wide open if the sport continues to play.