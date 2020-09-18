The ever-shifting nature of the pandemic has made it very difficult for the NCAA’s Division I Council to recommend a change. When you’re tasked with overseeing recruiting rules for schools in 49 of the 50 states – Alaska is the only state without a Division I program – this is the only way to have a level playing field in these conditions.

But what no one expected at the time was that the dead period would still be in effect come the fall. The virus has now jumped to every corner of the country, spreading from major population centers like New York and Los Angeles to Midwestern states, many of which were reporting record highs in August and into September.

It’s been nearly seven months since the NCAA suspended all on- and off-campus recruiting. Back in mid-March, no one questioned whether this was the right thing to do. COVID-19 cases were rapidly rising in a handful of states, and no one had any idea what would come in the weeks and months ahead.

And that’s why it shouldn’t have been a major surprise when the NCAA announced this week that the dead period would be extended not just another month, like they’ve done since the spring, but rather for the rest of the calendar year. That assures that if a prospect in the Class of 2021 wants to enroll early or sign during the December signing period, they won’t be able to take another visit before doing so.

So what’s different now compared to previously? Why extend the dead period for an additional three months instead of looking at the situation every few weeks, especially with the early signing period quickly approaching? Well, there are a few things to keep in mind, but most importantly, you can’t overstate how crucial it is that this upcoming football season is completed. That’s even true for the high school seniors that this dead period is impacting the most.

Over the past few months, schools have been learning on the fly just how difficult it is to keep student athletes from testing positive. Simply put, inviting recruits and their families to fly in from all over the country, only to then spend the day with so many crucial members of the football program is just asking for another problem.

Penn State fans, imagine if a recruit attends practice the week before the Ohio State game, only to learn later that he and his dad tested positive for COVID-19. Offensive prospects would spend ample time that day with James Franklin, Kirk Ciarrocca and their position coach, at minimum. For defensive recruits, just substitute Ciarrocca for Brent Pry. During a normal visit in a normal year, the prospect would also spend time with current players at his position, members of the recruiting staff, the sports performance staff and academic advisors. Remember that recruiting visits are all about showing love. Limiting interaction with important personnel isn’t going to win most 17-year-olds over, even if it's justified.

For schools in the Big Ten, they're also dealing with strict guidelines this season. When the conference announced its plans to return to play this week, it also mandated that any athlete that tests positive has to sit out 21 days. That’s a third of the season this year. Penn State can’t afford to be missing a star player because coach asked him to welcome a top recruit. The conference also mandated that if just 7.5 percent of the football program’s population - players, coaches, support staff, etc. - test positive, the entire operation shuts down. 120 players, plus another 50 support staff, equals out to about 24 positives in a span of a few weeks to force a cancellation. I’m not a doctor, but that doesn’t seem unrealistic given what we’ve seen across the country, especially in a locker room setting.

“I don’t know how you can justify bringing somebody into our community or onto our campus for a recruiting visit when they haven’t been tested and they haven’t quarantined and haven’t done all the things that we do," Franklin said when asked about the dead period yesterday. "I don't know how that's fair to the student athletes that we have here and how it's fair to [the recruit] as well. Then, what do you do with hosting? Who hosts the student-athlete? There’s just so many challenges and problems that come with it.”

Even if you could test prospects, rapid antigen testing still has a margin of error of about three percent. That’s a great number when you’re administering these tests to the same people daily, but for one-off situations like recruiting visits, it leaves enough room for error that you’ll likely see a problem somewhere, especially when you consider there are 357 schools in Division I. Between all the different sports, tens of thousands of prospects are being recruited.