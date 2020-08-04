In the eyes of many, though, myself included, Penn State’s latest effort merely matched the expectations. We all had settled into a feedback loop in which the outcome was predetermined and any deviation from what was supposed to happen was viewed with skepticism.

The Nittany Lions had just won a wild, back-and-forth slugfest against Memphis, 53-39, and confetti flew from something approximating twin-turbo engines into the stadium sky above the heads of stars Micah Parsons , Journey Brown , K.J. Hamler , and their fellow players. The victory gave head coach James Franklin and his staff their second New Year’s Six bowl win in three years, their third top-10 finish in the past four, and a third 11-win season. And given the volatility of the program’s transition from Joe Paterno to Bill O’Brien to Franklin, those accomplishments were significant to Penn State fans who simply longed for some sense of normalcy in the wake of the Jerry Sandusky scandal. Even to scribes without a horse in the race, the jarring collision of a real-life tragedy and our happily cordoned-off sports world would reset the standard of what “normal” means at Penn State.

The program had steadied itself through a hard reset, quickly ascended back into the national spotlight, and as of the 2019 season, had reached a plateau in which cracking into the College Football Playoff, getting to the championship, and winning it, represented the few final barriers left to break.

How normal it all appeared to be until the arrival of our collective nightmare in March with the COVID-19 pandemic, disrupting our lives completely.

College football is determined to return this fall, in any capacity, to put on a 2020 season. The reality, of course, is that the Power Five conferences are simply hoping to get through preseason camp in August without viral outbreaks among their players and coaches. If they can do that, then maybe some type of schedule – one that the Big Ten has already downsized by canceling all nonconference games – will be possible. For big-time college football, anything is better than nothing, and its audience is thirsting to see it return in whatever form is possible.

In some ways, it shouldn’t be all that unfamiliar to Penn State fans, as there are striking parallels to the program’s recent past.

Just three years ago, Franklin put words to a sentiment that now seems especially prescient. In the wake of the Nittany Lions’ surprising success in 2016, the head coach was asked about the notion of “assumed wins” and what that meant for the team moving forward. The Lions were still banned from postseason play when Franklin had taken over the program in January 2014 and, hindered by NCAA-mandated scholarship reductions, they had to fight and claw to stay above .500 in his first two seasons. But in his third season, they broke through, winning the Big Ten title and playing in the Rose Bowl. Would those accomplishments recalibrate everyone’s expectations, causing fans to treat success as an inevitability?

“I wish they wouldn’t,” Franklin said. “I’d like us to get to the point where we just have so much appreciation for football, for Penn State, for this community, and for opportunities to get together with friends and family to celebrate.

“The taking for granted of the wins and the seasons that maybe we did in the past, and then what we’ve been through here recently, can we morph all these experiences together into the purity of the sport and the purity of the game and the purity of Penn State, and just enjoy it? That’s what I would hope.”

Before the onset of the coronavirus, Franklin’s hope was a work-in-progress. If we’re being honest, it was probably trending in the wrong direction, a return to heightened expectations and a complacent approach to all but a few games each season that “should be” wins. Disappointment permeated the fan base coming off a third loss to Ohio State in as many years. The inability of the team to get over the top, despite reaching the No. 4 spot in the first set of College Football Playoff rankings for the 2019 season, raised questions from the media. And by the time a Cotton Bowl berth was announced against a Group of Five opponent, the outcome was presented as a “no-win” proposition in the minds of many.

But as the finale of a season that had begun with many prognosticators expecting nine wins, the victory over the Tigers elicited an appreciation for the opportunity and provided motivation to deliver more success in the future. The question now, as relevant as it had been when the game itself was threatened at Penn State after the Sandusky scandal, is whether or not the current predicament engenders that same level of appreciation.

“I think when people start taking the wins and the season for granted, that’s what happens. It’s an appreciation,” Franklin said. “I want our players to appreciate the blessings that we have here at Penn State and the opportunity that they have here in life. If you go through life from a point of appreciation, you’re going to be so much happier and you’re going to be so much more fulfilled than someone who is always looking at the woulda, coulda, shoulda, and the shortcomings.”

Ahead of a season that’s on the brink before it even begins, it’s a sentiment worth sharing.