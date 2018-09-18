Saquon Barkley was doing again Sunday night what he’d done throughout his Penn State career.

His New York Giants, playing in Dallas for a Week Two nationally televised game, were losing to the Cowboys. Worse, in front of him and quarterback Eli Manning, the Giants’ offensive line was being beaten routinely by the Cowboys’ front seven leaving Manning scrambling for survival and Barkley to fend for himself.

Which, of course, Barkley has repeatedly proven himself more than capable at doing.

Spinning, leaping, juking past, and running through the Cowboys defense, Barkley somehow managed to make a highlight reel of a night that might be considered otherwise pedestrian statistically. Finishing with 11 carries for 28 yards, the longest of which went for 10 yards, Barkley made most of his impact for the Giants in the passing game, reeling in 14 receptions for 80 yards.

So entertaining was Barkley, in fact, his performance warranted repeated marveling from NBC color commentator Chris Collinsworth.

“He’s not a quarterback, but it sure is fun to watch him play, isn’t it?” said Collinsworth. “It seems like every first opportunity to tackle him has been missed so far in this game.”

Back in State College, something very similar can be said of Barkley’s former running mate.

Sitting at the podium of the Beaver Stadium media room surrounded by reporters late Saturday afternoon, Nittany Lions’ junior running back Miles Sanders had just tallied another 86 yards rushing on 14 carries against Kent State. The performance boosted his season totals to 295 yards rushing on 49 carries, including two touchdowns, as his team improved to 3-0 on the season with a 63-10 win against the Golden Flashes.

The manner in which Sanders piled up the yards was what most stood out, though.

The former Rivals.com No. 1 all-purpose back in the Class of 2016, the one who’d arrived at Penn State at 5-foot-11, 200 pounds, was running through, past, and over his defensive opponents. Not unlike Barkley, Sanders was effectively proving himself as a more-than-capable between-the-tackles stud.

Taking note of his penchant for pushing past the first tackler, Sanders acknowledged the increasingly important element of his game.

“It’s just having that mindset of just not being tackled by the first defender,” he said. “It creates more yards and creates better opportunities for our offense. I’m just trying to get as many yards as I can every time I touch the ball.”