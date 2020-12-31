But that’s about as close as the league ever got to putting a plan in motion to start everything up right around now. No one in any decision-making capacity ever said that’s how it was going to go down.

OK, maybe “plan” is too strong a word. When the Big Ten announced in August that it was scrapping its 2020 fall season, league officials made only vague assurances that they would look to try again in the winter or spring. Following the postponement, Ohio State’s Ryan Day proposed the first week of January as the optimum time to start playing games, believing that it would be best not to drag the season too deep into the new year. Penn State’s James Franklin echoed Day’s sentiments, and with two of the league’s most prominent coaches advocating an early launch, much of the subsequent speculation about what a spring season might look like centered on the idea that it would begin in early January.

In retrospect, the move to belatedly join forces with the Atlantic Coast and Southeastern conferences and the Big 12 by playing the fall was absolutely the right call – not necessarily because the fall season ended up being a rousing success, but because a spring campaign would likely have been even more ridden with shutdowns and cancellations than this past season was. What’s more, it would have had the disadvantage of handicapping Big Ten teams heading into what will hopefully be a more conventional 2021 season.

Did someone say “not a rousing success”? By almost any measure, the 2020 Big Ten season was a dud. Only two teams – Penn State and Rutgers – managed to play their full nine-game slates. Two of the league’s marquee teams – Penn State and Michigan – endured their worst seasons in years, with the Nittany Lions compiling their first losing record since 2004 and the Wolverines finishing below .500 for the first time since 2014. Both teams announced before bowl selection day that they weren’t interested in extending their seasons beyond Champions Week.

The Big Ten also had to cancel its biggest game of the year – Michigan-Ohio State – because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the Wolverines’ program, making this the first year since 1917 that one of the greatest rivalries in sports wasn’t contested.

And speaking of the Buckeyes, they needed a special dispensation from the conference to get into the Big Ten Championship Game. That probably was the right move, but since beating West Division champ Northwestern to earn a matchup with Clemson in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff, they’ve been trolled hard by Dabo Swinney for not playing anything akin to a full schedule. Not only did Swinney rank the Buckeyes 11th on his ballot in the USA Today coaches poll, he uttered this gem in response to a question about scouting them in advance of the Sugar Bowl: “That’ll be a quick study for us, because there’s only six [games].”

Ohio State will have a chance to wipe the smirk off of Swinney’s face, but the flak that the Buckeyes have caught is a telling indication of just how deeply compromised this Big Ten season really was. Usually, coaches go out of their way to avoid insulting an upcoming opponent.

And yet, for all the angst it caused and the criticism it inspired, if the season was going to be played at all, it’s better that it took place in October, November and December.

The initial push for a spring season was premised on hopes that the country would eventually be in better shape to combat COVID. In some ways, those hopes have been realized. Rapid-testing capacity has improved since last summer, and there are two vaccines being administered right now, with more in the development pipeline.

But before the vaccines start driving down rates of infection, we must endure a difficult winter. As of Dec. 29, 48 states in the continental U.S. were seeing a daily average of 25 or more COVID cases per 100,000 people, indicating unchecked community spread. That includes every state in the Big Ten footprint. Of the 16 states with the most COVID cases since last January, eight are home to at least one Big Ten school.

The national numbers have given pause to some in the college basketball community, which is playing its season during the months that the college football community sought to avoid. In early December, Mike Krzyzewski questioned the wisdom of continuing to play amid an escalating crisis. “I don’t think it feels right to anybody,” the longtime Duke coach said. “Everyone is concerned.” A few weeks later, the Duke women’s basketball team acted on those concerns, announcing on Christmas Day that it was canceling the rest of its season after two people in its traveling party tested positive.

Basketball teams do more traveling than football teams do, but Big Ten football teams would have been on the road every weekend if the league had followed through on proposals to play its spring season in domed NFL stadiums. Also, football teams have nearly 10 times the number of players that hoops teams do, so when there’s unchecked community spread, the potential for outbreaks within a team is magnified by the sheer size of the full roster. While it was unfortunate that the Big Ten had to cancel 14 games this past fall, that total would almost certainly be higher if it had waited till now to open its season.

The other problem the Big Ten dodged by playing in the fall is that it got its season over with right around the same time as the rest of the Power Five. As underwhelming as their season may have been, Penn State and its Big Ten counterparts can now make a clean break, turning their attention to winter workouts and spring practice. Players who were injured in the fall, such as Nittany Lion running back Noah Cain, will have the luxury of a full off-season in which to rehab. Penn State’s injury list this past year is a reminder of why those extra months matter. Another reminder: The third game of the Nittany Lions’ 2021 season is against Auburn, which as of this writing was getting set to wrap up its 2020 campaign against Northwestern in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1. Imagine the competitive disparity if Auburn had a conventional off-season in which to prepare while the Nittany Lions had to skip winter workouts and reschedule spring practice.

And while we’re imagining that, let’s imagine this, too: Big Ten teams having to focus on game prep while their counterparts in the SEC, ACC and Big 12 are using the midwinter downtime to assess their rosters and fill holes via the transfer portal. Penn State recently picked up a running back from Baylor, a defensive tackle from Duke and a cornerback from South Carolina. Would that have happened if Franklin and his staff were focused on prepping for their season opener? Would the staff have even had a good feel for what the team’s most acute needs would be in 2021 with the 2020 season yet to be played?

Other Big Ten teams have even more pressing questions than the Nittany Lions. Michigan, Illinois, Rutgers and most likely Ohio State will have to figure out who their starting quarterback will be in 2021. Illinois has a new coach, Bret Bielema, who will need to get his staff together, assess the roster he inherited and install his offense and defense. Those are big challenges for any off-season, but they would have been a whole lot bigger if the league’s off-season had been shortened by three months. The Illini might not have even been able to make a change if the season hadn’t ended until late March or April. By that point, the pool of potential candidates would have been smaller than usual, and the school’s administration might have been reluctant to move on, knowing that the new staff would have inadequate time to prepare for its debut.

So with the possible exception of Lovie Smith, we should all be thankful that the Big Ten chose not to dawdle any longer than it did. The 2020 season won’t be remembered as an unequivocal success by any means, but it isn’t likely to create the kind of lingering problems that might hinder the league’s competitiveness going forward. In that sense, it wasn’t an unequivocal failure, either. These days, you take what you can get.