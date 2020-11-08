

Attempting to decipher the internal dynamics for any team, by any outsider, is typically a fool's errand. While feel-good stories can emerge and occasionally personal feuds can leak out within teams without the discipline to keep them private, what's taking place behind the scenes interpersonally is always going to be beyond the reach of outsiders. It's politics, it's friendships, it's coaches and players, it's players and players, it's families. It's all of it. With college football's massive personnel infrastructure, roughly 125 players plus a coaching staff of 11 and countless additional grad assistants, strength staff, and ops positions, those dynamics are already exponential in size, in-season or out-of-season. But by adding some difficult circumstances to all of those interwoven dynamics, the task of figuring out the essence of what a team is comprised of becomes somewhat less complicated. Such was the case following Saturday's complete domination of the Penn State football program by Maryland, a 35-19 decision that included a commanding performance by the visiting Terrapins countered by a listless, lifeless, flat-out emotionless resistance by the Nittany Lions. The third loss in as many weeks for Penn State to start the 2020 season, one that has included many more questions than answers, the postgame ritual of having to respond to media queries revealed an essential truth for this specific group. While the Nittany Lions are rightfully trying to keep as much of their dirty laundry in-house amidst a historically lousy start to the season, you can smell it down the hall, and they spent the evening acknowledging as much. "Mentally, I'm pissed. That's probably the only way I could describe it," quarterback Sean Clifford remarked. "We're an 0-3 football team. I've never been on an 0-3 football team. I never lost like this in my life. So to say I'm disappointed and frustrated are all understatements."

Clifford’s sentiment is understandable given the circumstances, himself coming off an abysmally poor performance despite a stat line suggesting mere mediocrity. Completing 27 of 57 passes for 340 yards and three touchdowns, Clifford went to the half hitting only 6 of 20 attempts, missing targets on routine throws while regularly being forced to scramble away from faulty pass protection. He finished the game being sacked seven times, and in the process, he coughed up a fumble returned for a touchdown. Elsewhere, the offensive line struggled to generate much push against a Maryland defense that smelled weakness. The Nittany Lions were unable to run against a unit that had been gashed in each of its first two games on the ground, finishing the afternoon with just 94 yards on 36 carries. And even among Penn State’s receivers, still without Cam Sullivan-Brown and having to rely heavily on true freshmen Parker Washington and KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Jahan Dotson’s nine receptions for 123 yards and a score, Washington’s eight catches for 70 yards and two scores, and Pat Freiermuth’s six catches for 91, the Nittany Lions had four drops.

Defensively, the situation was no better. Penn State allowed Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa to at times look like his once-Heisman candidate older brother, finishing with 282 yards and three scores on 18 completions on 26 attempts. Tagovailoa had a bevy of targets with which to connect and a running game behind him able to keep the Nittany Lions off balance. Maybe most remarkably, each of the Terrapins’ four offensive touchdowns were done on chunk plays of 42, 62, 38, and 34 yards. Disjointed and seemingly appearing as a team of 11 individuals on any given play, on both sides of the ball, Clifford, Freiermuth, and Dotson all offered blunt assessments of the program’s current stature and what will be needed to reverse its trajectory. “I’m gonna be brutally honest, it looks like looking each other in the mirror, looking at yourself in the mirror and asking yourself, ‘are you doing everything you can for this team?’” Freiermuth said. “And if you're not, then you got to figure it out. Because there are guys on this team that give it their all every single snap. “We have to get the whole team and all the players bought in. That's what made last year's team so great. And that's what made the 2016 year team so great. And that's what Franklin preaches to us every single week, and every single year, coming together as a team. We work on those relationships and we build those relationships. We're a really close team… We have a lot of the same dudes back from last year but we need to look ourselves in the mirror and ask if we're doing everything the coaches are asking us to do and if we're doing everything that we're capable of doing.”