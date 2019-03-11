And in that conference tournament, against any reasonable expectation at the start of February, the Nittany Lions will enjoy another first-round bye as its 10-seed.

To get there, they toppled a sixth-ranked Michigan team and 19th-ranked Maryland. They pushed through a competitive loss at Purdue Feb. 16 to unload on Nebraska, Illinois, and the Terrapins in successive games. And when challenged by a 4-point setback at Wisconsin, the Nittany Lions earned a critical 66-65 win at Rutgers and their second win over the Illini to complete a stretch of five wins in six games to enter this week’s Big Ten Tournament in Chicago.

Exploring the origins of his Nittany Lions’ then 8-15 overall record and 1-11 mark in conference play for our February magazine, I argued that Penn State’s reality wasn’t being indicated in the wins and loss columns. A program with young, exciting players very much developing through their series of setbacks, the future, if viewed with some foresight, was bright.

Advocating to stay the course with head coach Patrick Chambers as a worthwhile pursuit for Penn State and its fans hasn’t always been an easy sell.

“I couldn't be more proud of a group. I don't know if you remember this, but we were 0-10. We were 0-10. We just got ourselves a bye,” Chambers told reporters Sunday following the win. “That's a credit to the leadership of the players and to the staff, to stay the course and stick together and minimize the noise on the outside.”



At times this season, that noise might have knocked a lesser group off-balance and to the floor.

Already frustrated by a start that included nonconference losses to DePaul, Bradley, N.C. State and Alabama, plus a pair of December Big Ten losses to Maryland and Indiana, Chambers’ job security was being publicly questioned before the calendar even flipped to the new year. Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour replied by saying she was fully committed to Chambers and his staff.

Just 12 weeks later, through a season that’d gotten worse before it improved so dramatically the past six weeks, Barbour was asked again about her commitment to Chambers’ stewardship of the men’s basketball program at Penn State. This time, the question was asked at a press conference announcing the separation between Penn State and its women’s hoops coach of the past 12 years, Coquese Washington.

“What I said in December, said again in January, nothing has changed,” said Barbour, expressing higher hopes for both programs. “Neither of them are where we think we should be, but I certainly assess them very differently in terms of their trajectory.”

That support from Barbour, both publicly and privately, proved to be of immense importance to Chambers and his staff.

Instead of drowning with worry from the pressures of the outside scrutiny that conveniently ignored the nuances that helped lead to Penn State’s struggles, Chambers said that the program as a whole was able to push through its challenges by concentrating simply on getting better. And as they’d always internally held firmly to be true, that improvement that was happening just beneath the surface, without reward, eventually broke through and manifest itself as one of the Big Ten’s, and the nation’s, hottest teams right now.

“I said the record is not an indication or a reflection of how hard we were playing, how hard we were competing. We were so close in so many games that easily could have been flipped, 13-7 instead of 7-13,” said Chambers. “The credit goes to the players and the staff. They did such an amazing job of showing up every single day and getting better.

“That was our two things, improvement and identity. Let's just improve a little bit each day and let's just focus on our identity, which is defending and rebounding.”

Climbing to No. 49 in the final regular season NCAA NET ranking, the Nittany Lions will need to run through this weekend’s conference tournament for a championship in order to make the NCAA Tournament with an automatic bid. The 32-bid NIT, having recently amended a rule mandating all participants own a winning record, also could be in play for Penn State with a strong showing in Chicago.