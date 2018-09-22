Trailing Illinois at Memorial Stadium Friday night, Penn State running back Miles Sanders took a second down handoff from Trace McSorley at his own 49-yard line. Facing six Illini defenders in his immediate vicinity, the Nittany Lion junior found a crease between Steven Gonzalez to his right and Ryan Bates to his left. The left side of the Illini line already tied up with Penn State’s Michal Menet, Connor McGovern and Will Fries, Sanders reached the Illini 45-yard line with just one man to beat. That man, junior safety Stanley Green, didn’t stand a chance. Lunging into Sanders’ left leg at the 42-yard line, Green was quickly shed as the Nittany Lion tailback maintained his balance, bursting toward the right sideline to finish off the 48-yard touchdown jaunt.

Punch, counterpunch. @BoobieMilesXXIV scores TD No. 3 on the night for @PennStateFball. pic.twitter.com/f27qZqOMYd — Penn State On BTN (@PennStateOnBTN) September 22, 2018

The score gave the Nittany Lions a 28-24 lead that they wouldn’t relinquish, the first of six consecutive touchdowns - one for every possession of the second half, the play amounted to the game breaker, and maybe more important, his favorite carry on a career night.

“I’ve been trying to get a long run since I got here, breaking that tackle,” said Sanders. “I got tripped up a couple of times last week, so that was probably the best one. But you gotta thank the big guys up front. You can’t do it without them.” Only the sixth Nittany Lion in the program’s 132-year history to reach the 200 yards rushing threshold, Sanders bested his previous career-best by 72 yards. And in doing so, he also built on his place among the nation’s best running backs in compiling yards after contact. Ripping off the 200-yard performance with three touchdowns on 22 carries, averaging 9.1 yards per carry with a long of a 48-yard score in the third quarter, Sanders drew the praise of head coach James Franklin for the manner in which he’s getting it done so far this season. “One of the things he is doing really good job of right now is you don’t see us with as many tackles for loss,” said Franklin, simultaneously praising offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne along with Sanders’ in-progress maturation. “Sometimes there’s nothing prettier than an ugly 3-yard run.” Unlike his immediate predecessor, the New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley, the generational talent of the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft proved to be both a positive and negative at times for the Nittany Lions in each of the past three seasons. As Franklin went on to explain the importance of falling forward consistently into at least a few yards, rather than bouncing it out with the intention of breaking a long one, has been critical to Sanders’ success this season.