Column: In Sanders, hammer meets nail
Trailing Illinois at Memorial Stadium Friday night, Penn State running back Miles Sanders took a second down handoff from Trace McSorley at his own 49-yard line.
Facing six Illini defenders in his immediate vicinity, the Nittany Lion junior found a crease between Steven Gonzalez to his right and Ryan Bates to his left. The left side of the Illini line already tied up with Penn State’s Michal Menet, Connor McGovern and Will Fries, Sanders reached the Illini 45-yard line with just one man to beat.
That man, junior safety Stanley Green, didn’t stand a chance.
Lunging into Sanders’ left leg at the 42-yard line, Green was quickly shed as the Nittany Lion tailback maintained his balance, bursting toward the right sideline to finish off the 48-yard touchdown jaunt.
Punch, counterpunch. @BoobieMilesXXIV scores TD No. 3 on the night for @PennStateFball. pic.twitter.com/f27qZqOMYd— Penn State On BTN (@PennStateOnBTN) September 22, 2018
The score gave the Nittany Lions a 28-24 lead that they wouldn’t relinquish, the first of six consecutive touchdowns - one for every possession of the second half, the play amounted to the game breaker, and maybe more important, his favorite carry on a career night.
“I’ve been trying to get a long run since I got here, breaking that tackle,” said Sanders. “I got tripped up a couple of times last week, so that was probably the best one. But you gotta thank the big guys up front. You can’t do it without them.”
Only the sixth Nittany Lion in the program’s 132-year history to reach the 200 yards rushing threshold, Sanders bested his previous career-best by 72 yards. And in doing so, he also built on his place among the nation’s best running backs in compiling yards after contact.
Ripping off the 200-yard performance with three touchdowns on 22 carries, averaging 9.1 yards per carry with a long of a 48-yard score in the third quarter, Sanders drew the praise of head coach James Franklin for the manner in which he’s getting it done so far this season.
“One of the things he is doing really good job of right now is you don’t see us with as many tackles for loss,” said Franklin, simultaneously praising offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne along with Sanders’ in-progress maturation. “Sometimes there’s nothing prettier than an ugly 3-yard run.”
Unlike his immediate predecessor, the New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley, the generational talent of the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft proved to be both a positive and negative at times for the Nittany Lions in each of the past three seasons. As Franklin went on to explain the importance of falling forward consistently into at least a few yards, rather than bouncing it out with the intention of breaking a long one, has been critical to Sanders’ success this season.
“You watch that the reality is Miles is doing a really good job of being consistent of getting us positive yardage,” said Franklin. “It’s great for the offensive coordinator for calling games. We’re typically on schedule and I think that’s probably the biggest difference. We’re more physical at the O-line and tight end and we’re more consistently getting positive yardage and staying out of long yardage situations.”
According to Pro Football Focus advanced statistics, Sanders leads the country in yards after the first contact per carry among tailbacks with more than 50 carries, checking in at 5.22. The number improved upon his mark of 4.85 leading into the fourth week of the season.
And, as Franklin noted, Sanders’ yards lost numbers are just as impressive. On 71 total carries, Sanders has gained 515 yards on the ground and only lost a total of 20 yards on eight touches.
Having already acknowledged the pride that he personally takes in demonstrating his physicality, Sanders expanded on the notion late Friday night in Champaign by partially crediting new running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider for the mentality.
“He likes us to be way more physical. He likes that downhill stuff,” said Sanders. “He came from West Virginia and Florida, so he’s just telling us to be physical. Be the hammer, not the nail.”
Once again Friday night, Sanders proved himself to be exactly that.