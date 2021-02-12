Joining Rivals national recruiting analyst Mike Farrell for a 20-minute podcast appearance earlier this month, having just wrapped its recruiting efforts for the Class of 2021, James Franklin was asked to address one of the consequences of the sport’s new reality. With options wide open for student-athletes to quickly and easily reevaluate their places in the program, the era of constantly needing to “re-recruit” players already in the program had also arrived.

Penn State football, like nearly every other program in college football, understands the reality that now exists with the NCAA’s transfer portal. Already a burgeoning development in the game before this year, that the NCAA has allowed for instant eligibility for all transfers, and is on the path toward instant eligibility with a “one-time transfer” rule likely to be implemented for the 2021-22 academic year, means the era of a virtual free agency has already begun.

Well, Franklin didn't need to spell it out. As a coaching staff, Penn State has soured completely on the very notion of needing to beg and plead for its current players to stay, let alone need to make a convincing argument, constantly, that the Nittany Lions have a program for which it’s worthwhile to stick around. Describing Penn State football as “a special place” that has “done some great things” in its recent and extended history, Franklin outright rejected the trend suggesting uncertainty should cloud every relationship between coaches and the players within the program.

“I changed this past year, and I think this was probably (the case) for a lot of programs… I don't know if fear is the right word, or concern, about the transfer portal,” Franklin said. “I think it changed the way people coach. It changed the way people handled tough conversations that I think are important. And I'm not doing it. If guys want to be here, we want them here.”

First describing something akin to an undercurrent of “fear” regarding players searching for greener pastures elsewhere, Franklin laid out the Nittany Lions’ evolving approach to the challenges represented by the transfer portal. What had initially been trending toward an area of unsustainable discomfort and inauthenticity, he seemed to say, was no longer.

Given the ever-expanding influence of the transfer portal and what it means for college football, Farrell’s question was built on the understanding that Penn State wouldn’t be immune to the balancing act of traditional high school and junior college recruiting, and welcoming in graduate and portal transfers, all while simultaneously working to keep enrolled players happy and progressing through their developmental seasons.

While the Nittany Lions’ offseason of personnel movement hasn’t matched the highs of previous years, the program has been active in both directions in the portal since the end of the 2020 campaign.

In total, Penn State has so far welcomed in five transfers in the form of running back John Lovett, corner Johnny Dixon, DT Derrick Tangelo, DE Arnold Ebiketie, and offensive lineman Eric Wilson. The Nittany Lions also have seen movement out, with quarterback Will Levis, linebacker Lance Dixon, receiver T.J. Jones, quarterback Micah Bowens, DT Judge Culpepper, lineman C.J. Thorpe, and DT Antonio Shelton all seeking to continue their collegiate careers elsewhere.

While the details of each of those conversations between Penn State and its players transferring out haven’t been publicized, Franklin made clear through his comments what the Nittany Lions’ approach is going to be when transfer circumstances arise now and moving forward.

“If guys feel like there's another option out there for them and it's better… if you're a guy that when times get tough, you're going to look for the easier path or the path of least resistance, then this probably isn't the right place for you,” Franklin said. “Let's be honest, that's when the most growth occurs, is when you're fighting through adversity and have to overcome it.“

While Franklin indicated a program-wide shift toward that perspective this offseason, the reality is that many of Penn State’s assistant coaches had already been working with that understanding since the earliest inception of the portal and easier access to transfers for student-athletes. Needing to balance a full-on coaching experience to players within the program against the constant threat of transfer when it doesn't land just-so, safeties coach Tim Banks insisted from the start that he couldn’t and wouldn’t let those considerations take root in his approach to any facet of his coaching.

“It doesn't change how I coach one bit. I'm honest with my kids from day one. You get what you earn,” Banks said. “I can sleep at night. I don't change how I coach. I don't change my approach because I'm always honest with my guys. That's one of the things that I pride myself on.”

An issue that has only been exacerbated by the circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, the approval of immediate eligibility for every current transfer makes this offseason the first of what will likely become the standard in future years. (Though, it should be noted, proposed legislation to approve a “one-time transfer” rule in January has been delayed indefinitely due to name, image, and likeness considerations currently being sorted out. According to various reports, however, the NCAA still intends to have the new rules in effect for the 2021-22 academic year.)

Having previously established the program’s ground rules for players who decide to enter the transfer portal, Penn State choosing to remove aid at the end of the semester while leaving open the door for a return, the approach is only likely to become more entrenched moving forward. Nearing the realm of being a simple matter of principle, Franklin and Penn State can more live with the risk of players leaving who were very much part of the program’s plans than they can shaping their decisions around that possibility. In the cases of Levis and Dixon, that was almost certainly true, but from a broader perspective, the long-term benefits outweigh the immediate costs.

Establishing the program’s approach to transfers from the very outset of the recruiting process at the high school level, Franklin and his staff can remain true to themselves and the coaching methodology that has delivered previous success. And with it, players and their families can have no misunderstanding about what the process will look like if or when a decision is made to test the portal’s waters.

“For us, we're not going to worry about it a whole lot. We're not doing a whole lot of recruitment of our own rosters,” said Franklin. “If guys want to go to the transfer portal, we're not going to be in the business of talking them out of it.”