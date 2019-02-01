Lamar Stevens didn’t need a little luck Thursday night. Throughout Penn State’s Big Ten winless streak, a number that has now reached 10 games following a 99-90 overtime loss to Purdue at the Bryce Jordan Center last night, that’s what we’ve been talking about. According to Kenpom's metrics, the Nittany Lions are now 348th nationally of 353 teams in his "luck" category, defined as "the deviation in winning percentage between a team’s actual record and their expected record using the correlated gaussian method." In other words, a break, in any variety, might be all it would take to get the Nittany Lions a win, head coach Patrick Chambers has lamented on a near-weekly basis. Even against one of the nation’s most brutal schedules, one or two more made shots, one or two fewer made shots for an opponent, a deflection landing in the hands of a Nittany Lion instead of an opponent, a key rebound, a 50-50 call going in Penn State’s favor; all might be enough to upend what’s been a demoralizing eight-game losing streak and 0-10 start to conference play. Penn State’s returning All-Big Ten junior forward didn’t need any of those things when he drove to the basket with an 85-83 lead, and fewer than 20 seconds left in regulation, though. Bursting toward the hoop in a one-on-one take from the top of the key, Stevens’ right arm was mauled from behind by Purdue guard Nojel Eastern as a double team of Aaron Wheeler and Matt Haarms collapsed in front of him. His arm caught by the foul, Stevens lost his handle while still attempting to go up for the shot, the ball harmlessly bouncing off his waist and out of bounds.

Here is the blatant no-call on #PennState's Lamar Stevens in the final seconds with @PennStateMBB leading 85-83. #Purdue would go on to tie the game on the ensuing possession and send it to OT. #Boilers take it 99-90. @LamarStevens8 @jreaves23 pic.twitter.com/VX70gPASbd — Jack Wascher (@JackWascher) February 1, 2019

“I drove the ball right,” Stevens said. “I got fouled. And it was a no-call.” Stevens shook his head, exasperated. “I mean, you saw it,” he mumbled, leaning back on his chair. Seemingly each of the 8,961 humans in attendance at Thursday night’s game saw it, as did thousands more viewing it on television. Only Terry Wymer, the Big Ten official closest to the play with eyes on it, along with crewmates Lamont Simpson and Lewis Carrison, apparently did not. Turning to a video replay to confirm who’d last touched the ball, the crew landed on giving possession to the No. 17-ranked Boilermakers with 13.3 seconds left on the clock, though they surely must have seen what’d been so clear to everyone else. Armed with an opportunity to tie or take a lead, Purdue wouldn’t waste it. Flying coast-to-coast, freeing himself from a Jamari Wheeler and Josh Reaves double-team, Boilermaker phenom Carsen Edwards needed just eight seconds to make a play and even the game at 85-85. A virtual knockout punch, the stunned Nittany Lions wouldn’t recover. Unable to connect on a final Rasir Bolton deep three in regulation, the Nittany Lions had three empty possessions as the Boilermakers secured a layup, a 4-point Edwards play, and another layup, all in succession to take an insurmountable 93-85 lead with fewer than three minutes to remaining. A frequent voice calling for reason when evaluating a critical late-game sequence and its impact on games, Chambers cautioned against dialing in on one play as deciding the game. Already owning a long and colorful history with Big Ten officials, the Nittany Lion head coach probably saved himself a few thousand dollars by holding back. Under no such threat of financial penalty, however, student-athlete Stevens put words to the reality of the blown no-call.