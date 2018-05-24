Led by rising-junior Miles Sanders , a former Rivals.com No. 1 running back himself, the Nittany Lions will also feature Class of 2018 No. 2-ranked back Ricky Slade and now, for the Class of 2018, another top-ranked back in Ford.

Should the makeup of Penn State’s current scholarship roster at the position continue along its expected trajectory, that tone will be in the care of three extremely talented running backs.

"I feel like Saquon Barkley is a trailblazer for Penn State," Ford told BWI. "You didn't really have a back like that come out until he actually did it. Now, that's set the tone for other backs behind him.”

Still, the Rivals.com five-star, No. 1-ranked running back from the Class of 2019, recently committed to play his college ball at Penn State, is very aware of the standard he’ll aspire to meet with the Nittany Lions.

Armed with a bevy of talented running backs, now and in the future, Penn State is in an enviable position for more than just its future personnel. Instead, having both talent and one of the all-time greats to ever play for the Nittany Lions as an immediate, shining example, Penn State is set to benefit well beyond Barkley’s collegiate career.



Speaking recently about the impact that Barkley has had on the Penn State program, head coach James Franklin acknowledged the multitude of ways the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft has influenced the Nittany Lions beyond the field.

“I think it's been a motivator because I think our guys saw a guy that was as talented as anybody on our roster or anybody that I've been around in my 24 years of doing this, but how hard he worked and how much he invested,” said Franklin. “So the guy that's not as talented as Saquon, how can he justify in his mind that he's not going to work or invest as hard as Saquon did?”

Whether or not any of Penn State’s current or future running backs is or will be as talented as Barkley is, frankly, a non-starter.

Given Barkley’s generational gifts and impact on Penn State football the past three seasons, to expect or anticipate that his successors will perform at the same level would be foolhardy.

But Barkley’s own attitude, more than any other trait, might be a good place to start. A goal-setter beyond the recognition of mere mortals, the now-New York Giant used extremes to guide his path to greatness at Penn State.

“I feel like setting goals, even if you don't achieve that goal,” Barkley began in an interview before the start of his junior campaign as a Nittany Lion. “Say you set your goal and you want to rush for 3,000 yards in a season, which I'm pretty sure no one has ever done that in college football. If you're doing that, you're something ridiculous. Not you, your whole team is something, So say you set 3,000 as your mark and you only achieve 2,500. That's pretty good.

“So realistically, if you say your goal is 2,000 and you want to be the top running back in the nation and you only rush for 1,600, 1,500 yards, and you end up in the top 15, top 10, it's not a bad spot. You see, 'What did I do wrong? What else can I do to now achieve that goal?' So you continue to work for goals and I feel like setting goals is the best way you can improve as a player.”

With Penn State, those goals for the running backs room can be tied directly to the ones Barkley just achieved.

The career record-holder for rushing touchdowns, Barkley is also Penn State’s all-purpose yards leader and is only the fifth Big Ten player to win the Chicago Tribune Silver Football twice in the award’s 94-year history. And those are just a few of the most notable on a list that could occupy more copy than this entire column.

For Franklin, its accumulation represents an asset for the entire program to take advantage, and he intends to use it fully as the program spends the offseason preparing for its next chapter in a post-Barkley world.

“I think there's going to be a lot of residual effects in our program from all those perspectives with him,” said Franklin. “But I think we have a hungry team and I actually think Saquon's experience has probably made a lot of our players hungrier because someone that they know and someone that they've seen in our program was able to kind of chase all of his dreams at the very, very highest level. So I think it's a motivator for our guys.”