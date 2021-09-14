Column: In Auburn, Nittany Lions find enigmatic White Out opponent

So, for as much as Auburn’s talent has become patently evident through film study, the reality of the Tigers’ wins against Akron (60-10) and Alabama State (62-0) has offered little in the way of a litmus test for Penn State to understand exactly what it might expect Saturday night at Beaver Stadium.

The talent easy enough to spot regardless of opponent, Franklin and the Nittany Lions aren’t quite sure what to make of this Auburn team schematically given its performances to open the 2021 season.

As he does for every opponent, Franklin also reeled off his respect for coordinators Mike Bobo and Derek Mason on offense and defense, respectively, and some of the Tigers’ leading performers in running back Jarquez Hunter and Tank Bigsby , receiver Shedrick Jackson , and quarterback Bo Nix . On defense, Owen Pappoe , Zakoby McClain , Derick Hall, and Roger McCreary have similarly drawn the attention of Penn State’s coaching staff.

In this case, welcoming No. 20-ranked Auburn to Beaver Stadium for a White Out on Saturday night, the Penn State football head coach offered his respect for the Tigers’ history, traditions, and new coach Bryan Harsin .

“I think probably the biggest challenge for us with these guys is the way their first two games have played out, and the type of people they have played, it makes it a little bit challenging on tape to evaluate the tape,” Franklin said.

Anticipated to be one of the worst-performing teams in the MAC this season, Akron lived up to the low standards with its performance the first week of the season. Falling behind 37-0 in the first half, with Nix racking up three touchdown passes before the break, the Zips offered very little in the way of resistance defensively and found the scoreboard only once the game was well out of hand in the fourth quarter.

Alabama State, meanwhile, is an FCS program that notched a win against Miles College in Week One but needed overtime to do it. A virtual junior varsity scrimmage for the Tigers, the Hornets played to a 20-0 deficit at the half before the hosts blew them out of the water with a 35-point third quarter.

Sure, Auburn struggled to get going with an uninspired first-half performance, but as Franklin acknowledged Tuesday afternoon, lessons have been hard to come by from either of the first two games when so much of the games have been played with the outcome already decided.

“When you get into a game and it's a blowout early on, those late-game reps are not as important in your breakdown because I don't know if they are as realistic of information as you would get under different scenarios,” Franklin said. “So that's probably the biggest challenge.”

Penn State, meanwhile, has pushed its way through a challenging season-opener at Big Ten mainstay Wisconsin, followed by last weekend’s win against a MAC favorite in Ball State.

In the battle of knowing who and what these two programs are, then, the Nittany Lions find themselves at something of a disadvantage coming into Saturday night’s showdown.

Maybe more important, Franklin continued, is the fact that this Auburn staff has been cobbled together from coaches all coming from other stops, all of which helps to make the Tigers an especially difficult read at this stage.