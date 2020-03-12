Whenever there was a question that poked out from underneath an outstanding Penn State men's hockey season, the Nittany Lions' experience always had the answer.

How would they turn college hockey's fifth-worst defense a year ago into an above average one? Their veterans would lead the way.

How would they snap out of a 1-3-2 late-season cold streak that threatened their run toward a Big Ten title? They had seniors who had done this before, so they would be OK.

How would they manage a three-week layoff between their regular season-finale and their Big Ten semifinal game? Well, conventional wisdom said their experience would keep them engaged and ready to play.

It is because of the 10 seniors on Penn State's roster — program builders among them — that Penn State secured its first Big Ten regular season title.

And it's because of the 10 seniors on Penn State's roster that it's hard not to feel gutted that the Nittany Lions won't get the chance to play for even more.

As anyone reading this has certainly heard by now, the NCAA announced the cancellation of all of its winter and spring sports championships on Thursday afternoon due to growing concern over the spread of the coronavirus.

Before we go any further, let's get this out of the way: This column is in no way a critique of that decision. It is what had to happen. That doesn't make its consequences any more forgiving or any easier to swallow.

This Penn State team will not get its chance to play the Big Ten playoffs on home ice, something that seemed so certain only a week ago.

It will not get the chance to play an NCAA regional in Allentown in front of what would surely have been a boisterous home crowd, chasing the program's first Frozen Four bid — one of the items on a shrinking list of accomplishments the still-young program has yet to reach.

These seniors — most of whom have been around for the half of the program's eight-year history — will leave their legacy in the moments.

In my first months covering this team four years ago, I still remember Denis Smirnov scoring a late penalty shot goal against Minnesota and jumping into the Penn State bench in jubilation, while I wondered if Pegula's walls would collapse under the avalanche of noise.

Who could forget Liam Folkes deking in on goal in overtime that same season, scoring the goal against Wisconsin that secured Penn State's first Big Ten title? How about two years later, when Folkes scored again beat the Badgers in the playoffs, this time with a one-timer from the slot?

Then there's the steady chemistry of Brandon Biro and Nate Sucese, who will leave as the program's all-time leading scorer.

Peyton Jones stole the show in the Big Ten Tournament as a freshman, then elevated his game as a senior to earn the Big Ten regular season title in goal.

Add in the contributions of fellow seniors Kris Myllari, James Gobetz, Nikita Pavlychev, Will Holtforster and Blake Gober, and there are too many more moments and memories to list.

Certainly, a few-hundred words cannot do justice to the impact these 10 players have made, nor can they accurately describe the feeling that must be lingering as the digest the fact that their college hockey careers have come to an abrupt end due to circumstances beyond their career.

For a program this young, every senior class feels monumental. Every senior class has a magnified impact on a program that is still so new, so impressionable.

Perhaps that's why Thursday's news makes the emotions so much more magnified, too, shaping the reality that such a large portion of Penn State's hockey history won't get its chance to make more.



