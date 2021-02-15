During a particularly challenging start to the 2020 season for Penn State’s secondary, head coach James Franklin was asked directly about the performances of the Nittany Lions’ safeties. Though only two games had been played, losses to Indiana and then-No. 3-ranked Ohio State revealed glaring deficiencies within the unit, which Franklin acknowledged in his weekly press conference on Nov. 3. For a position group that had boasted three players with extensive experience in Lamont Wade, Jaquan Brisker, and Jonathan Sutherland coming into the season, plus junior college transfer Ji’Ayir Brown, that they’d come up so short came as both a surprise and disappointment to that point in the year. “When you go back and you watch that tape, and you talk to Coach Banks, and you talk about the production that we've had at the safety position, not just at that position, but really across the board at every position, I think we were capable of playing at a higher level,” Franklin said. Though the Nittany Lions would struggle through three more weeks of disappointing performances defensively, Franklin’s optimism was eventually rewarded in the improved play of a four-game winning streak to close the season. And with it, Penn State’s safeties helped a secondary that ultimately ended as the nation’s No. 24-ranked unit for passing yards allowed (198.6 ypg) and 49th in team passing efficiency (131.06), with a rushing defense ranked 26th (130.2 ypg) and an overall total defense ranked 17th at just 328.8 ypg during the shortened 2020 schedule. Given his prior comments regarding Banks, the Nittany Lions’ safeties coach dating back to his hiring before the 2016 season, Franklin’s optimism appeared to be well-founded. Having helped advance the program in its highly successful stretch of seasons between 2016-’20, Banks was often credited as an instrumental influence to the success of the Nittany Lions’ defense.

Banks offers instruction to Lamont Wade during the Nittany Lions' 2019 season.

“Coach Banks has done a great job with developing (the safeties),” Franklin said during the 2019 season. “He's a great resource for Coach Pry as our co-defensive coordinator, a guy that has been a defensive coordinator for 15 years before coming to Penn State. I think that's valuable because they're not only being coached by one of the better if not the best safety coach in the country, but also a guy that thinks big picture and understands how all the parts fit together. Hs coordinating experience, I think helps from that standpoint.” New Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel agrees with the sentiment. As reported Monday afternoon by Yahoo! Sports national college football reporter Pete Thamel, Banks is in line to assume the defensive coordinator position for the Volunteers, pending the finalization of his deal.

Sources: Tennessee is finalizing a deal to hire Penn State co-defensive coordinator Tim Banks as the school’s new DC. Banks has extensive DC experience, including at Illinois, Cincinnati and Central Michigan. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 15, 2021