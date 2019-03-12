Column: For Penn State hockey, entertainment value is still currency
Guy Gadowsky sat silently at the microphone for a few seconds just under a month ago, deciding whether he would fight against the closing grip of outside expectations on his program or submit to them.
His facial expression contorting into something resembling a grimace, the Penn State head coach reluctantly chose the latter option.
“I think because of what has happened the past two years — winning the Big Ten Tournament and and going to the NCAA Tournament the last two years — like it or not, has changed the expectations of this program,” Gadowsky said. “And I think that’s fair. I think we feel the same as most of our supporters as fans, that the NCAA Tournament is sort of that threshold, that if you make it, you have had a good season.”
That’s the easy answer because it's easy to quantify. It’s cut and dry. You’re either playing for a championship at the end of the season or you’re sitting at home and watching 16 other teams do it.
It’s also bound to resonate with the die-hards — the ones who have been there since the beginning and want to see linear progression for a program whose potential seems to defy limits. They don’t want to hear excuses, so Gadowsky didn’t provide any.
Like, for instance, that the program isn’t yet a decade old, plays in a seven-team conference with four blue bloods, and, oh by the way, had to replace its all-time leading goal scorer in Andrew Sturtz and reigning conference defensive player of the year Trevor Hamilton.
In sports, for better or for worse, we define success with wins. Winning comes from creating program health. And in that department, Penn State has been tremendously successful this year.
Why? Because they’re entertaining. It’s that simple.
Take it from someone whose job it is to keep his finger on the ever-changing pulse of this Nittany Lion team — there is absolutely no telling what they’re going to do on any given night.
What is certain, though, is that they’re going to win by outscoring you or lose because they took too many risks trying, and it’s a whole lot of fun to watch.
Fans don’t want to take in a 1-0 snoozefest. They want action. Penn State provided more of it than any team in college hockey this season.
And that’s incredibly important as hockey begins to age out from being the shiny new toy on campus. Still, only two Penn State classes have graduated with the opportunity to watch Division I hockey for all four years in Happy Valley.
Hockey doesn’t have the roots of wrestling or women’s volleyball, the niche sports on campus that captivate audiences with dominance. Gadowsky and company have had to plant them.
Winning helps. But many college hockey programs around the country win in front of plenty of seatbacks. Take, for example, Northeastern University, near the hockey hotbed of Boston. The Huskies have averaged 2,549 fans at their games this year, just over 53 percent of their arena’s capacity, despite sitting eighth in the PairWise.
Penn State has the entertainment factor. It’s been given arguably the best arena in college hockey that makes for an excellent gameday atmosphere, but on the ice, someone is constantly scoring.
There have been twists and turns everywhere. And now there’s a signature moment, too.
Less than 24 hours after it happened, Liam Folkes’ game winning goal to send Penn State to the Big Ten semifinals in overtime against Wisconsin has more than 90,000 views on Twitter alone.
That’s 180,000 more eyes on this thrilling but confounding team, which is liable to score seven but give up eight on any given night.
And that, for a program in its seventh year, is success.
It’s how you generate interest, which is how you build a base, which is how you entice recruits and staff to buy into what you’re building.
The conventional definition of success — winning — is sure to follow.