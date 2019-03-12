Guy Gadowsky sat silently at the microphone for a few seconds just under a month ago, deciding whether he would fight against the closing grip of outside expectations on his program or submit to them.

His facial expression contorting into something resembling a grimace, the Penn State head coach reluctantly chose the latter option.

“I think because of what has happened the past two years — winning the Big Ten Tournament and and going to the NCAA Tournament the last two years — like it or not, has changed the expectations of this program,” Gadowsky said. “And I think that’s fair. I think we feel the same as most of our supporters as fans, that the NCAA Tournament is sort of that threshold, that if you make it, you have had a good season.”

That’s the easy answer because it's easy to quantify. It’s cut and dry. You’re either playing for a championship at the end of the season or you’re sitting at home and watching 16 other teams do it.

It’s also bound to resonate with the die-hards — the ones who have been there since the beginning and want to see linear progression for a program whose potential seems to defy limits. They don’t want to hear excuses, so Gadowsky didn’t provide any.

Like, for instance, that the program isn’t yet a decade old, plays in a seven-team conference with four blue bloods, and, oh by the way, had to replace its all-time leading goal scorer in Andrew Sturtz and reigning conference defensive player of the year Trevor Hamilton.