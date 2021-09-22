Column: For Penn State football, early-season mettle forged well in advance

“Are you sore? Yeah; everybody's sore. So are you going to spend time and energy complaining about it or are you going to embrace this as part of the process to get better and grow? I think developing mental and physical toughness, the way the game has changed and the rules have changed, are probably more important than ever.”

“I think it starts with the players on your team and the leadership that you have and how your leaders embrace winter workouts,” Franklin said this week. “How do your leaders embrace tough workouts before summer camp? How do your leaders and your staff embrace and promote training camp and practices?

To obtain the mental and physical toughness Franklin frequently holds paramount on his teams, the indicators would begin to show within the program long before his Nittany Lions needed to kick off the season on Sept. 4 at Wisconsin.

Having shown resiliency in finishing with four wins following an 0-5 start, how would the Nittany Lions approach the calendar’s clean slate?

Eager to turn the page on its disappointment, so much so that it preemptively declined any potential bowl opportunity before one was offered, the 4-5 Nittany Lions instead directed their attention to the offseason. Taking a much-needed break in the weeks after the season concluded Dec. 19, the players and personnel of the COVID-weary program returned to campus with one question to answer.

James Franklin and the Penn State football coaching staff couldn’t know what would come in the wake of the program’s challenging 2020 season.

Through three games this season, Franklin’s offseason questions have come to the forefront in the Nittany Lions’ 3-0 start.

How did Penn State’s leaders embrace winter workouts? They crushed them, rallying around the notion that last year’s team would not get beaten again by a lack of preparation through the offseason’s start.

How did the Nittany Lion leaders embrace tough workouts before summer camp? In his summer interview with Blue White Illustrated, quarterback Sean Clifford noted that the team’s preparation had been “unmatched” and during its discretionary week, customarily a chance for players to disband and relax, the team leaders took control for three weeks. “We made it where we’re not going to let what happened last year happen again,” Clifford said.

And as for the Nittany Lions’ preseason camp, the survey results are in. Week after week, win after win through the first three weeks of the schedule, Penn State’s players have pointed to their on-field success as a direct correlation to their collective survival and performance through an unprecedentedly difficult training camp.

“It started with our offseason. It started with our camp,” said running back Noah Cain following the Nittany Lions’ latest win, a 28-20 decision over visiting Auburn on Saturday night. “We had one of the hardest camps this offseason. Coach Franklin challenged us day-in and day-out just to be great and be the best version of ourselves and I think that's what everybody is doing in this program.”

Able to pass the tests presented so far of an unrelenting 2021 schedule, out-toughing Wisconsin at Camp Randall to open the season, out-playing MAC favorite Ball State back at Beaver Stadium, and out-smarting a talented Auburn team Saturday night (partially by out-lasting a group of officials hellbent on botching its decisions), the Nittany Lions proved something to Franklin in the process.

Demonstrating a mental and physical toughness, a will to win, and an ability to play complementary football that he hadn’t yet known coming into the season, Franklin has gently slow-walked his optimism about what his team’s potential could be.

“I think we have found ways to win (three) different ways,” Franklin said Saturday night. “Being tested early in the season like this, I think is going to be good and helpful. And we just going to have to build on it from there. But I'm pleased with where our football team is right now.”

Determined to continue to take steps toward an even better version of themselves moving forward, it’s not a starting point for the Nittany Lions. Building on the mettle that had been forged back in the depths of last winter, it’s merely the next stage of the game.