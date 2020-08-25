BlueWhiteIllustrated - Column: For Penn State, AP Poll another reminder of what might have been

At least the Coaches Poll had the decency to post its first Top 25 of the 2020 season before Penn State’s campaign was prematurely brought to a halt.

Appearing at No. 7 in the weekly USA Today offering, the Associated Press Top 25 backed up Monday what was already known when it released its first poll of the 2020 season, also placing the Nittany Lions seventh nationally.

Indeed, Penn State was going to be good.

The question that won’t be resolved to any degree of satisfaction, even if the Big Ten manages to avoid stumbling all over itself en route to a truncated “spring” season in January, is: how good?

Concluding the 2019 season ranked No. 9 in the AP Poll following a 53-39 win against Memphis in the Cotton Bowl, the Nittany Lions are riding a four-season stretch of historic success. Beginning with a surprise Rose Bowl berth and Big Ten championship in 2016, and followed with another 11-win, Fiesta Bowl-winning 2017 campaign, Penn State has finished seventh, eighth, 17th and ninth in each of the past four years.

Averaged out, the Nittany Lions have finished ranked roughly 10th nationally over that span, which is among the best runs in the program's history,

And while competing for another conference title and a crack at an elusive College Football Playoff berth would have required dethroning an Ohio State Buckeyes program entering the season ranked No. 2 in the AP Poll, Penn State head coach James Franklin was encouraged by the possibilities until the Aug. 11 decision was made to postpone all fall sports.

“We had a chance to be pretty good,” Franklin told reporters. “I think we were preseason ranked inside the Top 10 on almost everybody's chart.”