BlueWhiteIllustrated - Column: For Penn State, AP Poll another reminder of what might have been

Column: For Penn State, AP Poll another reminder of what might have been
At least the Coaches Poll had the decency to post its first Top 25 of the 2020 season before Penn State’s campaign was prematurely brought to a halt.
Appearing at No. 7 in the weekly USA Today offering, the Associated Press Top 25 backed up Monday what was already known when it released its first poll of the 2020 season, also placing the Nittany Lions seventh nationally.
Indeed, Penn State was going to be good.
The question that won’t be resolved to any degree of satisfaction, even if the Big Ten manages to avoid stumbling all over itself en route to a truncated “spring” season in January, is: how good?
Concluding the 2019 season ranked No. 9 in the AP Poll following a 53-39 win against Memphis in the Cotton Bowl, the Nittany Lions are riding a four-season stretch of historic success. Beginning with a surprise Rose Bowl berth and Big Ten championship in 2016, and followed with another 11-win, Fiesta Bowl-winning 2017 campaign, Penn State has finished seventh, eighth, 17th and ninth in each of the past four years.
Averaged out, the Nittany Lions have finished ranked roughly 10th nationally over that span, which is among the best runs in the program's history,
And while competing for another conference title and a crack at an elusive College Football Playoff berth would have required dethroning an Ohio State Buckeyes program entering the season ranked No. 2 in the AP Poll, Penn State head coach James Franklin was encouraged by the possibilities until the Aug. 11 decision was made to postpone all fall sports.
“We had a chance to be pretty good,” Franklin told reporters. “I think we were preseason ranked inside the Top 10 on almost everybody's chart.”
A preseason interview with Franklin for BWI this summer helps explain why.
Working his way through a position-by-position rundown of the roster, the head coach entering what would have been his seventh season at the helm lauded progress he expected to see across the field. With anticipated improvements at quarterback, running back, tight end, and on the offensive line, needing only to solidify reliability and playmaking from an untested group of receivers, the offense was considered to be on solid footing in the capable hands of new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca.
And on the other side of the ball, defensive coordinator Brent Pry would have outstanding depth and talent at all three levels of the field. So by the time Franklin and his assistant coaching staff finally were able to convene for preseason practices on Aug. 7, short-lived as it was, the sentiment was overwhelmingly positive.
“We were standing out there those first couple days of practice and I'm looking around and we got a good looking team,” Franklin said. “We're big, we're long, we're lean. We got a bunch of guys that are over 300 pounds that look like they're 270-260. We're fast, we're athletic. And then we had difference-makers on both sides of the ball.”
Admittedly frustrated by the turn of events that saw the Big Ten cancel all fall sports before any got off the ground, spurning months of planning and preparation for a safe and healthy return to competition, Franklin also acknowledged that his team’s potential for the 2020 season built on that disappointment.
“Is that part of it, that you felt like this season had the opportunity or had the chance - not guaranteed - but had the opportunity and had the chance to be a special season for Penn State? Yes.”
Now left to wonder what might have been or turn the program’s attention to what’s next, including a host of unresolved issues and challenges springing from the conference’s hastily made decision, Franklin has chosen the latter option.
“I try not to spend time thinking about the things that I can't control,” Franklin said. “I tell the team the same thing and our staff the same thing and our players the same thing. Let's try to focus on the things that we can control.
“All our guys are going to go on and be very, very successful businessmen. And the reality is, people don't pay you to identify the problems, they pay you to come up with solutions, and that's how we're trying to work moving forward.”
