Column: For James Franklin, Penn State football, actions speak volumes

The juxtaposition was pronounced. Surrounded by reporters Wednesday evening just off the corner of Penn State's practice fields, head coach James Franklin took a question about how he's handling the latest offseason of intrigue regarding his professional future with the Nittany Lions. Directly to his right, just beyond a chain link fencing wrapped in blue tarps, the unformed future of Penn State football appears ready to be molded. At the back entrance of Penn State football’s facilities, the beginning stages of work are taking place as part of a $48.3 million renovation and expansion of the Lasch Football Building. A project that will expand the current weight room, plans are also in place to upgrade performance enhancement equipment, build a student-athlete development suite, and also includes sports medicine improvements. It is, in many ways, Franklin's most important contribution to the Penn State football program in his eight-year tenure. It is also likely what stings the most when his motivations are questioned now that another round of high-profile college football powers are pursuing his services and he hasn't publicly precluded himself from their considerations. Rather, another of the many battles he's fought on behalf of the betterment of Penn State football, no more important sign of his dedication to the program can exist. "I think I have shown my loyalty to this team, to this program, to this community. I think I've been pretty consistent with that," Franklin said Wednesday night. "There are times that you're put in challenging situations, and I just always want to be able, when I say something, it's done, and it's in stone. And when you're talking about the future, that can be challenging at times. I am fiercely loyal to Penn State. I am fiercely loyal, most importantly, to these players and the staff." That loyalty and commitment is evident by the construction site's very existence.

The parking lot outside of the Lasch Building ahead of construction to expand the weight room, among other improvements. (Nate Bauer/BWI)

The reason it’s currently taking place? Look no further than Franklin’s last round of contract negotiations in the aftermath of Penn State’s 10-2 regular season in 2019. A six-year extension to his contract that runs through the 2025 season, Franklin received a modest pay bump on the deal he signed in 2017 that averaged $5.8 million per year over six years, with improved incentives. Considerably more important than those changes, however, Franklin received a commitment from Penn State to support and continue his mission to lift the Nittany Lions as a program. Franklin also insisted upon establishing a culture in which Penn State’s administration invested deeply toward building a more nationally competitive program, equipped as necessary to keep pace with the game's best, and the administration publicly obliged that vision. "We wanted to make a strong pledge to James and this program with this new contract," Penn State director of athletics Sandy Barbour said in a December 2019 press release accompanying the announcement of his extension. "James came to Penn State with a very clear vision and we have seen that grow and prosper. What he has done to bring success to our program, both on and off the field, has been nothing short of spectacular." Another in a series of desperately needed upgrades to Penn State football’s home, Franklin’s last round of contract negotiations and the pledge that came with it were the catalyst for this latest project coming to fruition.

The site of Penn State football's future expanded weight room off the Lasch Building.

But, it wasn’t the finish line for Franklin or Penn State football. With the latest round of college football’s coaching carousel now again invoking Franklin’s name, Southern Cal and Louisiana State both reportedly interested, and the public speculation swirling as a result, Penn State fans are asking the wrong questions. What would make either of those jobs more appealing than Penn State? In a September poll surveying 100 high-level individuals in the game, The Athletic cited LSU as No. 5 and USC as No. 6 among the most desirable head coaching jobs in college football. Why? “Their school is completely committed to competing at the highest level, and their program has excellent support, facilities, and a game-day atmosphere that’s hard to beat,” the story said of LSU. What is Penn State as an institution doing about it? Is Penn State, institutionally, taking a deep-dive examination of itself and honestly evaluating where it stands against its national peers? Is Penn State creating a road map for itself to build that level of success? Is Penn State willing to commit to that road map once it is established? And, maybe most importantly, is Penn State matching the investment and commitment to football as it’s powerhouse national peers? While nothing dictates that Penn State follow the exact same map, if the destination isn’t the same, that being Big Ten division titles, conference championships, College Football Playoff appearances, and national titles, what’s the point? The resolutions to these questions aren’t necessarily simple, but they're also choices. If Penn State isn’t interested or capable of answering affirmatively, clear-eyed and purposeful in its pursuit of excellence at the highest level, so be it. Just make sure the community of support surrounding the program understands the challenges and what has prompted the decisions that have been made. And if Penn State is all-in on that pursuit, make that equally clear both through words and by taking the steps necessary to compete with a sense of urgency.

A rendering of Penn State's latest Lasch Building renovation.