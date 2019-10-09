They’re prepared. They have confidence. They believe themselves to be the baddest sons of guns on the field. And most important, it has become clear with each passing week that they believe as much, whether they are or not.

Through the first five games of Penn State’s season, with a road test at No. 17 Iowa on deck this weekend, the sentiment rings particularly true of this group of Nittany Lions.

“It's confidence. It's the ability that I can go out there and do something. To me, that's what swag is,” Seider said. “Swag is being prepared. Swag is going on the field and understanding I'm the baddest son of a gun on this field. Whether you are not, you better make yourself believe it, because it's a mindset. All it is is a mindset.”

Discussing their youth as the start of Penn State’s 2019 season quickly approached, though, the Nittany Lions’ position coach allowed that, indeed, the building of confidence can be a powerful tool for a coach. And, essentially, at that stage in their careers, they don’t know what they don’t know.

Certainly, Saturday evening’s showdown with the Hawkeyes will provide further validity, or disproval, to Penn State’s thought process right now, but the results thus far suggest the mentality’s merit.



On both offense and defense, the Nittany Lions own top-five groups in scoring, posting an average of 47.0 points per game while limiting opponents to just 7.4 points per outing. The Nittany Lions are producing explosive plays offensively, completely stopping the run defensively, getting to the quarterback, and committing penalties at one of the lowest rates in college football. All formulas for winning football, the statistics back it up.

Even the sports-relative notion of adversity has been something Penn State has navigated to this point in the season. Twice, the Nittany Lions fought through disjointed efforts, first overcoming a 13-10 deficit at the half to blow by Buffalo and its talented young quarterback, then again in gutting out a 17-10 rivalry win against Pitt and the Panthers’ heady defense.

So by the time Penn State completed a 35-7 win against a banged-up Purdue squad on Saturday afternoon that was never in doubt, Franklin described his team as he saw fit.

“I think we’re a confident football team right now. I do. I think we’re doing some really good things. All three phases,” Franklin said. “We’ve got a locker room right now, those guys are having fun and not taking it for granted. I’m very, very pleased with our team. I’m very pleased with our coaching staff.”

The issue for the Nittany Lions, of course, is that Iowa is expected to present a stiffer challenge than any of the five opponents that have so far fallen to Penn State.

Backed by the nation’s No. 3-ranked scoring defense, allowing just 8.8 points per game in its first five outings, the Hawkeyes have allowed a season-high 17 points to an Iowa State team currently among the nation’s top 25 in scoring this season. Even in a loss at Michigan a week ago, Iowa allowed just 10 points to the Wolverines in a classic Big Ten defensive struggle. An offensive turnover leading to outstanding Michigan field position to start, the Hawkeyes didn’t allow the Wolverines another point on the scoreboard after the 8:34 mark in the first quarter.

Penn State, meanwhile, might have been done a favor by the Boilermakers.

Executing a perfect brand of complementary football to open the game, forcing a quick three-and-out, generating a K.J. Hamler punt return near midfield, then cashing in just six plays later, Penn State could not have started much hotter. Four possessions led to four touchdowns on just 20 total plays, and any semblance of what might have been a competitive game on the scoreboard disappeared.

That didn’t prevent the Boilermakers from offering some defensive resistance, though.

Five unproductive offensive possessions marked the entirety of the third quarter and start of the fourth for the Nittany Lions and, maybe somewhat unexpectedly, they learned a little more about what they hadn’t known previously.

“It’s weird because we jump out like that and everybody is so excited and everything. Then we had one drive where we didn’t score that time, and I don’t know if it’s because we expect to every single time, but we just came off and we just need to change our mentality,” Clifford said. “That’s one of those things, we have Dr. Carl Ohlson in our program who deals with the mental side of things. I already talked to him, that’s the first thing I did when I went to the locker room. Found him, talked to him a little bit about how we can grow.

“I’m going to be in his ear all week because we’re going to hit adversity the rest of the season. Something is going to happen in every game. It’s how you bounce back, how you respond, that’s what makes teams great, and that’s how we take that next step.”

The Nittany Lions will be counting on it Saturday evening at Kinnick Stadium but will have spent the week working to right any of the wrongs identified in the process of reviewing the win.

They’ll also, presumably, look to continue the strengths that made Purdue coach Jeff Brohm speak so enthusiastically about their potential following the game.

“I think just watching and listening, it’s probably one of the best teams they’ve had in a while,” Brohm said. “They’re loaded on defense with good-looking athletes that are big, can run, hit, and tackle, look the part. Secondary that plays active, mixed in a lot of different calls. They’re aggressive on offense. They do a good job of executing and just spreading the ball around. It wasn’t until we gave them a bunch of different looks and got creative with that and were able to stop them. So, I think that’s a good football team and there’s a couple of dominant teams in the Big Ten this year and that’s one of them.”

Aiming to do so with a confidence that has grown with every week of the season, it’s a formula Franklin hopes will pay dividends. Carefully nurtured and developed through five games, it will be essential to carry forward if the Nittany Lions intend to continue their trajectory of success.

“We have some things that we have to clean up and that’s always going to be the case whether we win by one, whether we win by seven, or whether we win by fifty. There are going to be things on tape that we are going to have to get cleaned up and at this level, that’s what it's about. It’s about consistency,” Franklin said. “We’ve put in some really good weeks of preparation that I think has led to a confident football team. We need to do it again."

Saturday night, they'll get their opportunity to do so.