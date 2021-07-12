Column: Expectations set, Nittany Lions eagerly await early NIL returns

With Pennsylvania’s governor and other dignitaries seated behind her, and a row of some of the university’s most accomplished student-athletes surrounding them, Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour delivered the department’s message. A press conference organized to celebrate the state’s recently passed bill permitting the use of name, image, and likeness in athletics, Penn State was fully embracing the seismic shift that the new rules now represent. And with it, the Nittany Lions were also aiming to distinguish themselves in an increasingly crowded and cloudy new market. “I have the opportunity to interact with these student-athletes every day, and hear their stories, and hear their dreams,” Barbour said. “The opportunity for them to take advantage of the rights to use their name, image, and likeness now is something that they're very excited about, as you can tell, and it's something that's been a long time coming.” As one of two athletes to speak at the event, Nittany Lion senior receiver Jahan Dotson explained what he believed the benefit to be. Satisfying the desire to be part of the larger cultural moment that allows student-athletes to earn money, Dotson also doubled down on the larger implication that Penn State has been emphasizing since July 1.

Could Jahan Dotson become a major NIL earner in his last season with the Nittany Lions? (Steve Manuel/BWI)

Welcoming the merged goals of opportunity and entrepreneurial education, Dotson said the latter element has implications beyond his playing career at Penn State and is also one that he appreciates. “This is a huge opportunity for myself and all the student-athletes here at Penn State to get a head start in life, not only in athletics but also in our careers,” Dotson began, later thanking Barbour for the development of the department’s STATEment program. “The STATEment program will be a tremendous resource to me and my fellow student-athletes with the proper education on NIL, brand-building, and financial responsibility.” The educational piece of Penn State’s STATEment program does not work without its money-making complement, however. Echoing the statements that were made by Dotson and women’s basketball forward Anna Camden, Barbour also understands Penn State’s responsibility to help foster the relationships that will lead to opportunities for monetization. The challenge at Penn State now and in the coming weeks is how the balance plays itself out between an educational pursuit and the bottom-line proposition of eliciting real-world dollars into the bank accounts of Penn State’s student-athletes and their families. Offering her thanks to the student-athletes in attendance for how they have "approached this,” Barbour acknowledged the “bumpy road” that has marked the onset of this new, harried endeavor. A signal of appreciation that the department has not been flooded by questionable requests or partnerships from its student-athletes, the formalized arrangements for commercial sponsorships and other opportunities have admittedly not yet taken shape. This is the major caveat to what the future holds for Penn State as it attempts to navigate NIL. “There's still lots to be learned out there about this, and obviously (there is) lots to be learned on behalf of our student-athletes. You heard about what this means to them. It's an opportunity,” Barbour said. “The word we are using at Penn State - because I think it captures what this opportunity means - is ‘entrepreneurial.’ The opportunity to engage in entrepreneurial activities of many, many sorts in the exact same way that any student on this campus has, student-athletes did not have the right before. It's what's right, and we're excited to see all they will do with this opportunity.”