“Obviously, we're disappointed. The losses that we had this year, they're hard. They're hard for us to swallow. They're hard for the fan base to swallow,” he said. “I get it. I get it. I watch college football like everybody else does. It's hard. It's hard to win at the highest level.”

Missing out on Kentucky, the last opportunity at a win against a quality opponent, Penn State head coach James Franklin expressed his frustration at the loss itself within the larger context of the season.

And in fact, Penn State’s nine wins came against a collection of teams with a combined 52-61 record to finish the season, eventual 11-2 App State the most accomplished among them. Of the wins, only Iowa finished the season ranked among the AP Top 25, rounding out the field at No. 25, and five of the nine wins came against teams that finished the season with losing records, a sixth, Pittsburgh, finishing at .500 after its Sun Bowl loss to Stanford.

Falling to 9-4 overall for the year, the Nittany Lions lost games against No. 4 Ohio State, unranked Michigan State, No. 5 Michigan and No. 16 Kentucky. Penn State’s most impressive win of the season arguably came in a 45-38 overtime decision against Appalachian State in the home opener.

Yet, in dropping a 27-24 decision to Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day, Penn State exited the season on an undeniably disappointing note.

Provided helpfully by Penn State’s in-house communications arm, the Nittany Lions didn’t just finish the season ranked No. 17 in the final polls, announced Tuesday. Rather, for the first time since the 1990s, Penn State finished in the AP Top 25 in three consecutive seasons. Further, the official press release reads, the 40 weeks Penn State has spent ranked among the Top 25 is the fifth-longest span ever for the program and the longest since a stretch of 121-straight between 1993 and 2000.

Even so, he continued, the consistency of the past three seasons put his program in solid standing as it now looks ahead to the future. Grouped with just Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Washington as programs to finish with top 15 spots in the final College Football Playoff rankings for the regular season, Franklin saw not just longevity and consistency but also, and more important, potential.



“We've had three really good years. You look at our last three years compared to most programs in the country, we're up there with the best of them. But we played a lot of young players this year. I think it's a lot of excitement, a lot of hope for our future,” said Franklin. “Obviously today hurts, but I know that locker room… is excited about the future. We got some things that we've got to get cleaned up. We've got some things that we've got to get corrected and we've got to take ownership of all those things.”

Most notably, the Nittany Lion offense and special teams dropped precipitously in their performances.

The nation’s No. 1 scoring offense through the first four games of the season, racking up a 55.0 points per game average, the Nittany Lions finished 32nd overall at 33.8 ppg. The number doesn’t quite reflect just how arduous scoring became for this group, though. Following a 63-point outburst to open the Big Ten schedule at Illinois, the Nittany Lions produced just 24.1 ppg against their final nine opponents, low-lighted by their 7 points at Michigan, but also, not cracking 40 points and six times coming short of 30 points.

Following a Fiesta Bowl-winning campaign in which the Nittany Lions produced 41.1 points per game, and a 2016 Rose Bowl season averaging 37.6, the drop-off could not have been more stark.

“We rushed for more yards this year after losing Saquon Barkley. We rushed for more yards per carry,” said Franklin, dismissing the notion that the absence of the likely NFL Rookie of the Year was to blame. “We led the Big Ten in passing the last two years and we weren't able to consistently throw the ball this year. We had too many drops… To me, that's the biggest issue with our offense this year."

Nor, he also acknowledged, were the Nittany Lions consistent enough on special teams.

The final numbers on the season reflect as much, too. Finishing with the nation’s No. 28-ranked kickoff return defense and middling numbers for net punting and punt return defense, the Nittany Lions also finished 94th in punt returns (6.47 yards per attempt) and 87th in kickoff returns (19.69 yards per attempt).

Junior punter Blake Gillikin averaged 43.95 yards per attempt and had a long of 74 yards, but he also produced fewer fair catches (16 to 13), fewer punts downed inside the 20 (26 to 20), and just one more punt of more than 50 yards (14 to 15), than a season ago, with 12 more attempts this year than last (52 to 64).

“It's inconsistency,” said Franklin, lamenting a booming punt followed by a shanked attempt. “That's kind of happened kind of throughout the year. It's our execution. It's the responsibility for us as coaches to make sure they're confident and understand what their responsibilities are, but we haven't done it. We haven't done it consistently all year long, so it's a concern coming into the season.

“We'll do what we've got to do to get better, but it was not up to our standards today. Wasn't up to our standards all year long.”

As the Nittany Lions now enter the offseason, beginning with winter workouts following a few weeks off to start the semester, then spring practice, summer workouts and, eventually, preseason camp in late July, the tasks are clearly defined.

With a defense filled with up-and-coming starters and contributors, one that finished the season much stronger than it started, the Nittany Lions will have to make serious improvements on their most obvious deficiencies through the 2018 campaign.

Gone are quarterback Trace McSorley and 11 other scholarship seniors, plus five early entrants to the NFL that include offensive linemen Ryan Bates and Connor McGovern, defensive linemen Shareef Miller and Kevin Givens, and running back Miles Sanders. Returning will be 12 starters from the Citrus Bowl on offense and defense including K.J. Hamler, Jahan Dotson, Michal Menet, Steven Gonzalez, Will Fries, Pat Freiermuth, John Reid, Garrett Taylor, Cam Brown, Jan Johnson, Yetur Gross-Matos, and Antonio Shelton. And as of Monday, 11 of Penn State’s 18 current Class of 2019 members are already on campus taking classes and gearing up for a six-month head start on their careers as Nittany Lions.

Surveying the landscape he leaves behind, senior safety Nick Scott offered a vision for the future that could be in store for the Nittany Lions that remain. “Could,” of course, being the operative word, requiring an as-yet-undefined level of commitment and dedication that has not yet been achieved within this group.

“I think these guys have a tremendous amount of potential,” said Scott. “We have so much talent on this team. A lot of young talent on this team and some older guys that will be staying behind.

“I think that these guys, if they do everything right and everybody is bought into the same message, I think that playoffs and national championships are something that's really realistic for this team. But what it's going to take is everybody being bought into what we want to do. If we have any doubters or naysayers or people going off course, you're not going to be able to be successful no matter how talented you are.”

Whether or not they get there is a determination still 12 months away, but the process required to reach it very much begins now.