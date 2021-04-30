Each year, the NFL Draft arrives on my living room television as an unwelcome guest. An exercise in banality, I imagine it’s what a non-movie fan thinks of the annual Oscars telecast, or a non-music fan tuning into the Grammy’s. Even for the fans themselves, you’re not going to form an opinion of the award candidates by hearing a snippet of a song or watching an overacted clip from a movie. So why bother with the whole charade? For anyone with familiarity with the Penn State football program, Thursday night offered a reminder. Taken as the 12th overall pick in the first round of this year’s NFL Draft, former Nittany Lion linebacker Micah Parsons was, at least for me, the hook. A guy who was on serious recruiting radars from the earliest stages of his high school career, through his rollercoaster commitment to the program, and finally throughout two seasons in three years at Penn State, Parsons’ selection was the moment of actualization of that journey. From this particular couch, that was cool to watch, especially in the context of previous conversations we’d had through his career as a Nittany Lion.

ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Hb29kIG1vcm5pbmcuLi4gd2XigJlyZSBzdGlsbCB2aWJpbuKAvO+4 jyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01pY2FoaFBhcnNvbnMx MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATWljYWhoUGFyc29uczExPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vVDR1RU5QRWFWayI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1Q0dUVOUEVhVms8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUGVubiBTdGF0ZSBGb290 YmFsbCAoQFBlbm5TdGF0ZUZiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL1Blbm5TdGF0ZUZiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xMzg4MTAwODI2MzkzMTAw MjkyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDMwLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NT09ELjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTWljYWho UGFyc29uczExP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBNaWNhaGhQYXJzb25z MTE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8wRmVjZlRnNDV2Ij5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vMEZlY2ZUZzQ1djwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEYWxsYXMg Q293Ym95cyAoQGRhbGxhc2Nvd2JveXMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vZGFsbGFzY293Ym95cy9zdGF0dXMvMTM4Nzk1NTk3MDQ4ODM4 MTQ0ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAzMCwgMjAyMTwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QaWNraW5nIHVwIHJpZ2h0IHdoZXJlIHlvdSBsZWZ0IG9mZi4uLiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2RhbGxhc2Nvd2JveXM/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QERhbGxhc0Nvd2JveXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9id210VWhKVzJSIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vYndtdFVo SlcyUjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBQZW5uIFN0YXRlIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAUGVu blN0YXRlRmJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUGVu blN0YXRlRmJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzEzODc5NTExMDc1NjE5NTEyMzI/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMzAsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Coming off his true freshman season in which he had patiently accumulated 83 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a pair of forced fumbles in 13 games, starting only once, a summer interview opportunity led the two of us to the coaches’ lobby upstairs in the Lasch Building. Ahead of Blue White Illustrated’s preseason magazine that summer, Parsons dubbed the cover subject long before we’d secured the interview, the conversation meandered from position changes to his cooking, with interruptions from eavesdropping James Franklin and Brent Pry throughout. Eventually, though, we landed on the qualities that had ultimately brought Parsons to Penn State. Describing Franklin and Pry as guys he could trust to develop him into a better player and person, to get him “where I want to go,” I asked him where that might be. “Lord knows. I can't tell you yet,” Parsons said. “I just keep it to myself right now.” Joking that he’d already been offered a position by the staff as one of its primary recruiting liaisons, thanks in large part to his effervescent personality and love for the game, the job would have to wait, though. Right? At least until he’d taken his crack at playing in the NFL, a proposition for which he’d already generated buzz and future projections. Right? “I hope; God-willing,” he said. Thursday evening, Parsons’ aspirations took the next step toward becoming reality. And not long after, Jayson Oweh found himself in a similar position. Picked No. 31 overall by the Baltimore Ravens, the Nittany Lions defensive end ensured the program of a first-round with multiple selections for the first time since the 2003 NFL Draft.

ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NT09EIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9kOWh3RlcyRGVyIj5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZDlod0ZXMkRlcjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBQZW5u IFN0YXRlIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAUGVublN0YXRlRmJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUGVublN0YXRlRmJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzEzODc5 ODU4ODYxOTgwODM1ODQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMzAs IDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KYXlzb24hISEgTGV04oCZcyBnbyBtYW4gIEkgbG92ZSB5b3UgZGF3 ZyEhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSmF5c29uT3dlaD9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASmF5c29uT3dlaDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBNaWNhaCBQYXJzb25zIChATWljYWhoUGFyc29uczExKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01pY2FoaFBhcnNvbnMxMS9zdGF0dXMvMTM4 Nzk4MDI3NjM2MjYyOTE0ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAz MCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SYXZlbnM/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFJhdmVuczwvYT4gYXJlIGdldHRpbmcg b25lIGhlY2sgb2YgYSB5b3VuZyBtYW4gJmFtcDsgZm9vdGJhbGwgcGxheWVy ISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pheXNvbk93ZWg/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEpheXNvbk93ZWg8L2E+IHlvdSBhcmUganVz dCBiZWdpbm5pbmcgdG8gc2NyYXRjaCB0aGUgc3VyZmFjZSBvZiB5b3VyIHBv dGVudGlhbC4gVGFrZSB0aGlzIG9wcG9ydHVuaXR5LCBjb21wZXRlIGxpa2Ug Y3JhenkgJmFtcDsgYWNjb21wbGlzaCBhbGwgeW91ciBkcmVhbXMhIFlvdSB3 aWxsIGFsd2F5cyBiZSBmYW1pbHkgJmFtcDsgSSB3aWxsIGFsd2F5cyBiZSBo ZXJlIGZvciB5b3UhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9mMzlxeGZCYTF5 Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZjM5cXhmQmExeTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBK YW1lcyBGcmFua2xpbiAoQGNvYWNoamZyYW5rbGluKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NvYWNoamZyYW5rbGluL3N0YXR1cy8xMzg3OTky NDI2MjkyMzM4NjkwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDMwLCAy MDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=