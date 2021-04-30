Each year, the NFL Draft arrives on my living room television as an unwelcome guest.
An exercise in banality, I imagine it’s what a non-movie fan thinks of the annual Oscars telecast, or a non-music fan tuning into the Grammy’s. Even for the fans themselves, you’re not going to form an opinion of the award candidates by hearing a snippet of a song or watching an overacted clip from a movie.
So why bother with the whole charade?
For anyone with familiarity with the Penn State football program, Thursday night offered a reminder.
Taken as the 12th overall pick in the first round of this year’s NFL Draft, former Nittany Lion linebacker Micah Parsons was, at least for me, the hook. A guy who was on serious recruiting radars from the earliest stages of his high school career, through his rollercoaster commitment to the program, and finally throughout two seasons in three years at Penn State, Parsons’ selection was the moment of actualization of that journey.
From this particular couch, that was cool to watch, especially in the context of previous conversations we’d had through his career as a Nittany Lion.
ⓘ
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings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ⓘ
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings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ⓘ
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings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Coming off his true freshman season in which he had patiently accumulated 83 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a pair of forced fumbles in 13 games, starting only once, a summer interview opportunity led the two of us to the coaches’ lobby upstairs in the Lasch Building. Ahead of Blue White Illustrated’s preseason magazine that summer, Parsons dubbed the cover subject long before we’d secured the interview, the conversation meandered from position changes to his cooking, with interruptions from eavesdropping James Franklin and Brent Pry throughout.
Eventually, though, we landed on the qualities that had ultimately brought Parsons to Penn State. Describing Franklin and Pry as guys he could trust to develop him into a better player and person, to get him “where I want to go,” I asked him where that might be.
“Lord knows. I can't tell you yet,” Parsons said. “I just keep it to myself right now.”
Joking that he’d already been offered a position by the staff as one of its primary recruiting liaisons, thanks in large part to his effervescent personality and love for the game, the job would have to wait, though. Right? At least until he’d taken his crack at playing in the NFL, a proposition for which he’d already generated buzz and future projections. Right?
“I hope; God-willing,” he said.
Thursday evening, Parsons’ aspirations took the next step toward becoming reality. And not long after, Jayson Oweh found himself in a similar position. Picked No. 31 overall by the Baltimore Ravens, the Nittany Lions defensive end ensured the program of a first-round with multiple selections for the first time since the 2003 NFL Draft.
ⓘ
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings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ⓘ
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv
Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx
dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i
bHRyIj5KYXlzb24hISEgTGV04oCZcyBnbyBtYW4gIEkgbG92ZSB5b3UgZGF3
ZyEhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSmF5c29uT3dlaD9y
ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASmF5c29uT3dlaDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo
OyBNaWNhaCBQYXJzb25zIChATWljYWhoUGFyc29uczExKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo
dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01pY2FoaFBhcnNvbnMxMS9zdGF0dXMvMTM4
Nzk4MDI3NjM2MjYyOTE0ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAz
MCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo
dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz
ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ⓘ
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings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As Penn State defensive line coach John Scott Jr. predicted earlier this month, the characteristics and attributes brought to the field by Oweh (now referred to by his given first name, “Odafe”) were understood and recognized by the Ravens.
“Jayson Oweh has an opportunity to be a great player at the next level. He's got a big ceiling,” Scott said. “People sometimes forget, last year was his first year starting here at Penn State and you saw what he was able to do from a number standpoint with his pressures and how disruptive he was in the run game starting one year at Penn State. So I tell him I think he's got a super high ceiling. Jayson is like a sponge, learning the game, learning the ins and outs, and the small nuances of playing the defensive end position. I think (his ceiling) is extremely high.”
An appetizer to Friday evening’s second and third rounds, as well as Saturday’s fourth through seventh rounds, the selections of Parsons and Oweh are soon likely to be joined by some or all of the combination of tight end Pat Freiermuth, Will Fries, Michal Menet, Shaka Toney, and Lamont Wade.
Less an assurance than that of Parsons’ first-round selection, as disinterested as I might otherwise be by the rest of the spectacle, theirs are the reactions for which I’ll be watching again.
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook