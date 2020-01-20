Most of the conversations about Penn State’s wide receivers occurred during and following the Nittany Lions’ 2018 season. The numbers were stark and undeniable, especially following a 2017 Fiesta Bowl campaign that saw the Nittany Lions own the nation’s No. 23-ranked passing offense, averaging 290.2 yards per game in the air. Instead, in Trace McSorley’s final season, played without Mike Gesicki or DaeSean Hamilton, the Nittany Lions produced the 76th-ranked passing offense at just 218.1 yards per game. The advanced analytics at Pro Football Focus demonstrated the disparity as well. Rather than 15 combined drops through the course of a 13-game season, Penn State’s receivers were charged with nearly double that amount at 29. Position coach David Corley was let go, head coach James Franklin welcomed Gerad Parker to fill the vacancy, and the marriage lasted one year before Parker recently moved on to an offensive coordinator position at West Virginia. Upon Parker’s arrival, though, the Nittany Lions were initially hopeful that progress would be made for the group coming out of its struggles from the year prior, though then-offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne insisted that multiple elements went into the final results. “That's a team thing. As quarterbacks, we've gotta put it in a place where they can catch it, get it in the best possible spot. It's protection. It's all those sorts of things. They all work together for us to get the flow,” Rahne said last spring. “Coach Parker is going to say we've gotta make every catch. I'm going to say we've gotta make every throw. But again, I thought this spring we did a really nice job with that. We've made some major contested catches, and I've been incredibly pleased with the wide receivers and how they've grown, having a plan every play, it's been awesome.”

Jahan Dotson will return as Penn State's top receiver for the 2020 season.

Penn State’s passing performance for the 2019 season, incidentally, was less so.

Though the total team drops reduced from 38 to 31, between K.J. Hamler (12), Daniel George (4), Jahan Dotson (4), Dan Chisena (3), Justin Shorter (2), and Mac Hippenhammer (1), the Nittany Lions still were charged with 26 drops by PFF. Further, Penn State again finished No. 76 in passing offense nationally, averaging just 221.3 yards per game through the air. Anecdotally, but driving home the point further, is a review of Blue-White Illustrated's “Highs and Lows” content that accompanies every Penn State game through the season. Written during the game, with categories predetermined and laid out in a way to quickly fill in “best” or “worst” plays in real-time as they happen, the plays can then be replaced in their categories if anything supersedes them as the game continues. Written for a Penn State audience, the results are overwhelmingly generated from that perspective in the sense of how each play - be it best pass, best run, best sack - impacts the game. Somewhat remarkably, Penn State’s opponents earned the nod for “best catch” on six separate occasions this past year, including the Pitt, Michigan State, Minnesota, Indiana, Ohio State and Rutgers games. Even when Penn State’s receptions were the best of the day, against Buffalo and Purdue, the Nittany Lions’ tight ends were singled out, and the category wasn't included for Penn State’s game with Michigan as a result of lack of inventory. In reflecting on the season as a whole, some of the biggest passing plays of the year were, in fact, made by Penn State's opponents.

The issue came to a head following Penn State’s loss at Minnesota in November, an issue that hid itself well thanks to the program's unblemished record to that point but could no longer be ignored given the receivers’ performance in Minneapolis. With Hamler, Freiermuth, and Dotson leading the way for receptions, followed by a big drop-off in production, Franklin was asked to assess the performances beyond those three in the passing game.

“We've got to be more consistent. There's no doubt about it. We have to be more consistent,” Franklin said of his receivers. “K.J. is obviously making plays and made some tough catches on Saturday. But we've got to be more consistent at that last position, there's no doubt about it. “But that gets spread around. I mean, we've also missed some throws. We threw some balls into the ground. We threw a post to open the game; that we've got to lead the guy so he can run away with a corner on his back hip. That gets spread around. We've got to find ways to get those guys involved in a little bit more early in games, as well. I think it's all of it.”

Taylor Stubblefield arrives at Penn State after a one-year stint at Miami coaching its receivers. (Miami Athletics)