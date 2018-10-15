Following back-to-back losses at home to Ohio State and Michigan State this season, there is a worrisome trend here that has continued at Penn State. Simply put, Franklin’s teams don’t play well after a loss, especially when that loss comes suddenly and abrupt, and the numbers are there for evidence.

They fought back – and that’s never a question with teams coached by Franklin. They do play hard. Their comeback bid, however, fell short, and Vanderbilt lost to Florida, 26-21. The year was 2011, and Franklin was halfway through his first season with the Commodores. After pushing No. 8 Arkansas to the brink the week before in a 31-28 loss, the fiery young head coach was starting to gain attention around the country as he was lifting Vandy from the ashes to legitimately compete against the nation’s best. It also might have revealed the start of something else, something that no one saw coming.

The following week his team came out flat, prompting speculation that the disheartening loss from the game before carried an aftereffect. “I didn’t think we started out the first quarter with the same type of speed and aggression that we’ve played with all year long,” Franklin acknowledged, “and that lingered into the second quarter a little bit.”

Victory was within reach against a top 10 opponent. It was the fourth quarter, and James Franklin’s team was up by more than a touchdown. But then it fell apart. Defeat came abruptly. It was sudden, and it stung. And the sting didn’t just go away.

The Nittany Lions have now lost consecutive games in four of five seasons under Franklin. Dating back to that first year with Vandy, he has lost at least two games in a row during six of his eight years as a head coach. In the only season at PSU in which he didn’t (2016), the Lions found themselves in a one-possession dogfight against Temple, one week after a 3-point loss at Pittsburgh. That’s the thing, too: Every one of the first losses that breaks the ice is a heartbreaker, and the pain hangs over.

No one suspected that the Arkansas game in 2011 might turn out to be a harbinger of what was to come, but the similarities and patterns make it too hard to ignore. Even the postgame comments years later overlap.

“We’re not going to make these mistakes much longer,” Franklin said after that loss on Oct. 29, 2011. “I can guarantee you that.”

The following week in his press conference after the loss to the Gators, he stressed the importance of “finishing” and emphasized how small “the margin of error” is between victory and defeat.

He’s still saying those things.

“We’ve got to be able to finish,” he said after Penn State allowed a deciding touchdown to Michigan State with 19 seconds left in the game Saturday. “Our margin of error is small.”

His point holds true. The Nittany Lions’ five losses dating back to the Rose Bowl against Southern California have been by a combined 12 points. Solace can be found in the minor scoring differential, but the realization should be that too often these losses are occurring in pairs. Of the 34 losses in Franklin’s career, 21 have come in consecutive fashion. And every once in a while they happen in bunches. But why? That’s what I’m trying to figure out.

Following the 21-17 loss to the Spartans, Franklin was the only one who even mentioned the possibility of a carryover from the game against the Buckeyes two weeks before.

“After seeing the results, the first thing you question is, did we get over the loss from the previous game?” he said. “Obviously, you’re going to question that. I didn’t see signs of that during the week, during our preparation, but let’s be honest. That was an emotional game, so I think we need to question that.”

So I asked around to some of his upperclassmen after the game if they had noticed anything different, or if these tough losses can be hard to get over. They said they didn’t see any warning signs.

“There weren’t any red flags,” quarterback Trace McSorley told me.

“No loss hurts more than the other,” safety Nick Scott said. “No win is greater than the other, just because that’s the style of our team. We remain even-keeled.”

Said defensive end Shareef Miller, “Get better from it and move on.”

They’re saying the right things, living by the 1-0 weekly mantra, but maybe the unknown reasoning behind it is the concern. They’ll win again. It’s not that, because if nothing else, this is a resolute and now an angry group.

More setbacks will occur, though, and questions remain about how quickly Franklin can help them rebound. The old football cliche warns against letting one team beat you twice. That’s a trend that Franklin must reverse if Penn State is going to achieve the goals that he has laid out for the program.

Franklin feels the sting just like his players, maybe even more deeply. And could that be one reason? Could emotional reactions like the one after the Ohio State game – great vs. elite – send his team’s mindset one way rather than the other? Could his strategy of going tough on his team after a win but more gentle after a loss be another? Could it simply be bad timing? The answers are unclear, and Franklin, who is one of the more determined coaches in the profession, is certainly searching for it, too.

“I think we need to look at that,” he said. “I don’t think there is any doubt about it.”

It needs to happen fairly soon, too, because it doesn't necessarily get any easier here on out.