Thursday night, more than a year later, that same core group of players will square off with Utah at Madison Square Garden for the NIT championship game.

Immediately set back by an opening-night loss to Albany, the blend of new and veteran Nittany Lions never truly acclimated to each other or found sustained success. Instead, in facing a challenging nonconference slate and a Big Ten schedule offering no respite, the Nittany Lions were unable to ever exceed four wins above a .500 record. The result was a 15-18 overall record with a 6-12 mark against conference competition, a dispiriting blow to a group arriving into the program with high expectations and the confidence to match them.

And Stevens and his heralded new teammates put it upon themselves to immediately, dramatically upend that narrative. Said Stevens, “I think last year, we were so focused on trying to change peoples' perspectives about Penn State basketball.”

Arriving at Penn State at the height of a three-year recruiting crescendo, the endgame didn’t loom in the distance. Rather, an immediate expectation took hold within the locker room that Penn State basketball, perennially a bottom-feeder program in the Big Ten, would become relevant.

NEW YORK - Lamar Stevens had to stop worrying about the wrong things. The sophomore Nittany Lion forward knew it, too.

Finishing with a 19-12 overall mark in the regular season and only the sixth .500-or-better record in 26 years of Big Ten play at 9-9, the Nittany Lions positioned themselves for NCAA Tournament consideration by reaching the conference tournament semifinals. Despite the initial disappointment of not achieving the goal of a first tournament berth since 2011, through a sequence of NIT wins against Temple, at Notre Dame, at Marquette, and Tuesday night at the Garden against Mississippi State, the Nittany Lions have evolved into a supremely confident bunch.



“It started really after we beat Temple,” said head coach Patrick Chambers. “I think they got really confident, more confident, played loose. They're enjoying themselves out there, having fun.”

Tuesday night’s decimation of Mississippi State in the NIT semifinal clearly demonstrated as much.

Trading buckets in a first quarter that mostly amounted to a feeling out between the two teams, the Nittany Lions quickly left their counterparts behind. Sparked by a Shep Garner 3-pointer, Penn State simultaneously exploded for a 24-0 run that saw the Lions hit 9-of-12 shots from the floor while completely locking down the Bulldogs.

Mississippi State would never recover, merely treading water until the 75-60 final score mercifully ended the game.

Crediting the built-up confidence that accompanied the team's ability to contend game-in and game-out throughout the regular season, never losing a game by more than 12 points all year, Stevens said the on-floor exhibition of excellence is simply a byproduct of that success.

“I think that's what showed us that we're a really good team. We push each other at practice and I think that translates over to the game,” said Stevens. “I think that we’re really good. We can beat anybody. We just gotta come ready to play, have confidence and swagger and I think it will be able to take us far.

“We're playing with huge confidence. I think everybody has been stepping up and we trust in each other to make the right play and impact the game however you do it, whatever your role is. So I feel that I'm playing with a lot of confidence right now and it's been fun. Everybody is.”

To a four-year veteran like Garner, the reality runs even deeper for this group.

Himself reaching a pinnacle in performance at any other point in his Penn State career, surpassing Pete Lisicky’s all-time career 3-pointers made record Tuesday night in knocking down 6-of-9 shots from deep, Garner acknowledged the interpersonal bonds on this team that might not have always been the case in his tenure with the Nittany Lions. Calling his teammates brothers with whom he cherishes the opportunity to play the game he loves, on the highest stage, the end result transcends records or production.

“That's what it is. We're playing with our brothers and we're going out and doing it together every night and we're enjoying it,” said Garner. “That's what you guys get to see, us enjoying playing with each other.”

Boasting a roster in which five of the top six scorers have at least another year of eligibility beyond this season, with increasing contributions from true freshmen John Harrar and Jamari Wheeler, the ability to play with confidence and swagger is built on the foundation of understood ability. Whether others outside the program know it now or not, Stevens suggested, that internal confidence has been the biggest difference between the disappointments of a year ago and the feelings of success now guiding the Nittany Lions.

So though Garner and big man Julian Moore are seniors unable to return next season, regardless of the outcome of Thursday night’s championship game, Chambers and the Nittany Lions are convinced this feeling is a starting point rather than a peak for the program.

“These experiences are critical in our development. They're really beginning to grow and find success and winning really helps because prior to that, we only won 15 games last year. So for them to be at 25, the second-most wins in the history of Penn State basketball, which is 123-year history, is terrific,” said Chambers. “This is going to be a springboard for us. But as long as we continue to compete, continue to grow, continue to embrace these experiences, it can only help us for our future.”