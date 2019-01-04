Patrick Chambers has always been fiery, on and away from the hardwood, for the duration of his now eight-year tenure at Penn State.

It’s in his DNA.

Selling attitude as the primary ingredient in determining success within the confines of the game as well as in personal development away from it, a personal intensity has always accompanied the message.

Equal parts strict disciplinarian and impassioned motivator, Chambers has never taken himself or his approach to the game so seriously as to fall only into those categories, though. Rather, the head coach is also often gregarious and affable, and routinely puts himself and his team through yoga classes and other situations preaching presence of mind.

Thursday night in the Nittany Lions’ 68-55 loss at No. 2 Michigan, though, Chambers lost that perspective briefly.

During a timeout midway through the first half, Chambers ripped into a players-only huddle to yell at true freshman guard Myles Dread, who had just allowed an easy Wolverine bucket on the defensive end of the floor. Moving beyond just an aggressive altercation or motivational tactic from a head coach to a young, impressionable player, Chambers shoved Dread in the chest with his right hand, forcing the guard back a step.

After and away from the intensity of the game, Chambers acknowledged as much, apologizing to Dread, unprompted by reporters, to wrap up his postgame press conference.

“I absolutely love Myles Dread. He committed to us as a sophomore, so I've known him forever. Him and his parents. I absolutely love him,” said Chambers. “I apologize to him. I was just trying to challenge him. I was just trying to get the best out of him and hopefully, I'll do it differently next time. Not hopefully. I will do it a different way next time. But he's a great kid.”

Only Dread himself knows what weight that apology carried, and in many ways, only Dread himself is in a position to accept it or take further issue with the situation.

But given the nature of the Nittany Lions’ season to date, a disappointing 7-7 record with an 0-3 start to the Big Ten slate, what’s interesting is the context that surrounds the incident.

For as intensely as Chambers has coached throughout his career to this point, the reality of the 2018-19 season has actually been a departure from that norm.

This has been, without question, the calmest, measured, and relaxed Chambers has been through his entire term at Penn State. And there has been every reason for him to not be.

Beginning with a 72-70 overtime loss at DePaul where true freshman Rasir Bolton went 0 of 10 from the floor, the season has held more than its share of frustrations for Chambers. That first loss of the season was followed soon after by a 59-56 loss to Bradley nearly a week later in Cancun. A 66-59 loss at Maryland, coming off a big win against Virginia Tech, held that the Terrapins took 25 free throws to Penn State’s six. The next outing, a 64-62 home loss to Indiana, his Nittany Lions connected on just 11 of 26 free throws. And in an 89-78 loss to N.C. State in Atlantic City, star junior forward Lamar Stevens sat for all but 15 minutes of consequence against the Wolfpack, sidelined with debatable fouls.

Certain that Chambers was a ticking time bomb of warranted pent-up frustrations at how the season had played out to that point, his Nittany Lions 5-5 at the time heading into the latter half of December, his response betrayed the notion.

“Where we can get better? What possessions we can win of the ones we're losing right now? We go through these dry spells for four or five minutes, and they actually end up hurting us. They're costing us games. And we're playing well enough to win games,” said Chambers at his Dec. 17 press conference. “If you would have asked me if I would be 5-5 right now, I would say no way. We were playing so well at the beginning of the season and now our shots aren't falling, our layups aren't falling, free throws aren't falling. I think the one thing we can always rely on is our defense. So a lot to learn from. We've gotta keep growing.”