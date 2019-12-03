Sept. 30, 2019, should prove to be a watershed moment in the world of college athletics.

By now, you’ve probably heard of California’s Senate Bill 206, also known as the Fair Pay for Play Act, which was signed into law that day by Gov. Gavin Newsom. The law forces colleges and universities in California to allow their scholarship athletes to make money in different ways. That includes selling their name, image and likeness to any company that may have interest. It’s been a long time coming now, and whether you’re OK with a state government forcing this change is a completely different debate, but there’s one thing we know for sure: The NCAA is on the clock.

While the law has already been signed, it won’t go into effect until Jan. 1, 2023. There’s a reason for that. California is giving the NCAA roughly three years to change the way it does business or get out of the way. Considering that the organization brings in over $1 billion a year, no one is going anywhere.

President Mark Emmert is fully aware of this, too. In fact, it took the NCAA just a month to soften its tone on the subject. Following an internal review, the NCAA stated publicly on Oct. 29 that it was open to the idea of allowing college athletes “the opportunity to benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness in a manner consistent with the collegiate model.” That’s after years and years of no budging at all. That’s also far from an endorsement of California’s law, but it does suggest that some sort of change is only a matter of time.

But one thing that I don’t expect to see right from the start is schools directly paying their players. That could come down the road, but in order to get this started in a few years, expect the NCAA to focus on outside avenues for its student-athletes to make money on the side. With time, however, that could become an issue in itself. We all know that football players like Micah Parsons and Pat Freiermuth will have plenty of local and regional opportunities, but that won’t be the case with everyone, including those on the same team. Not to mention, Title IX could have a real impact on this model holding up on its own. At the same time, life isn’t fair and business isn’t fair. If you earn, good for you, so I see both sides of this argument.

I also don’t think we’re going to see agents in college football anytime soon. California’s law would actually allow it, but once this does finally roll out, I think many will realize that third-party agencies aren’t a good thing for college athletics. The majority of 18-year-olds aren’t ready to be brought into that world yet. I know it happens in other sports, but take it from someone who gets to know these players before they ever suit up in Beaver Stadium, many of these young men don’t understand the pros and cons that come with that. Not all agents are crooks, but you can also argue that not all agents care about the player over profits.

Instead, don’t be surprised if schools are forced to start new departments to oversee these commercial opportunities. So, for example, if a State College business wants to pay Parsons or Freiermuth a few hundred dollars to do an appearance or an advertisement, they’ll be contacting Penn State’s new player representation department and not a third-party agent. There are some pros and cons that come with that model, too, but it’s a safer way to manage things. Major athletic departments can afford it, and it helps keep their student-athletes focused on what matters most.

One last thing I’m curious to see is how this change could potentially impact the transfer portal. If you think it’s crazy now, just wait until a top player at a smaller program decides he wants to play at a Power Five school. Sure, we’re already seeing that, but the focus in a few years may no longer be about challenging yourself against the nation’s best. Can you imagine if a player like current Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who made a name for himself at Wyoming, had been given an opportunity to transfer immediately to a school like USC? Oh, and not only can he play right away, but he can also do as many advertisements as he wants in one of the nation’s biggest media markets?

The opportunities for NFL prospects at smaller schools to go elsewhere could to be too good to pass up. I love Power Five football, but I also respect what schools in the Mid-American Conference and Mountain West, among others, have been able to accomplish over the years. I’d hate to see them be put at a major disadvantage after developing a player.

The people in charge of college athletics still have a few years to figure this out, but it’s clear that change is coming and it’s coming fast. It’s also clear that the NCAA doesn’t have a choice anymore. It’s time to allow its student-athletes to get in on the action.