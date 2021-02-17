“You know how it is. You get a couple of kids early on, and they're popular, and they're well-thought-of, and they're respected among their peers, and it creates some momentum for you… we’re pleased with the class that we were able to get out of it.”

“When you look at our history over the last four or five years, we've done a pretty good job in Michigan,” James Franklin told Rivals recruiting director Mike Farrell earlier this month. “We got Jamari Buddin and Kalen King and Kobe King , as well as Jalen Reed . We probably never had that many in one class, but we've gotten two or three high-level guys a year. And there's a history of that with Penn State.

The counterpoint, however, existed two states to the West. Welcoming four prospects from Michigan, the Nittany Lions banked a quarter of its class from the state, continuing a trend that coincided with the arrival of safeties coach Tim Banks into the program in 2016.

The first and most obvious centered on the Nittany Lions’ off-year for recruiting Pennsylvania. The in-state priority for which head coach James Franklin had hoped to define the program’s identity produced only four prospects in the class, marking its lowest total output in his eight classes at Penn State.

Welcoming 16 signees in its Class of 2021, two major storylines emerged from within Penn State’s recruiting effort for the cycle.

Given the context, Penn State should be more than pleased as the state proved to be a critical and significant piece of the year’s recruiting effort.

In the King brothers and Reed, the Nittany Lions landed three of their top four highest-rated prospects in the class behind only offensive lineman Landon Tengwall. With Kalen King ranked No. 135 in the Rivals250, and Reed and Kobe King both earning 5.8 ratings according to Rivals, the Nittany Lions made the most of the relationships built by Banks and the trust he’d established in the area.

“He's from Detroit. He went to Martin Luther King High School, so he's very well respected and connected in the state,” Franklin said. “That helped as well.”

With the announcement Monday that Banks had been selected as the new defensive coordinator at Tennessee, the question now is how much of an impact his departure will have on the Nittany Lions’ standing in the state. And maybe more important, Penn State might be asking itself not only who can step in Banks’ shoes to recruit the area, but also if it’s even necessary.

Intimately familiar with the backgrounds and identities of the prospects Penn State had landed from Michigan during his five-year tenure with the program, a haul that expanded to nine with the Nittany Lions’ four-man Class of 2021, Banks explained previously the connection that helped make the program relatable to prospects out of Michigan.

“I grew up there. I played in the area. I've coached in the area. And I think that's awesome, but at the same time, you still have to do a great job of vetting the right people, making sure that the kids truly understand what Penn State brings to the table. So it is a challenge,” Banks said last spring. “I don't take it for granted because that's where I'm from. I know the young men that come out of that area. A lot of them are very blue-collar, hard-working, and are just looking for an opportunity to continue to grow, not only as an athlete but academically.

“I feel like Penn State gives that in spades. We have a really good product to sell, and a great opportunity to sell, and a lot of kids have been receptive to that.”

The off-and-on nature of recruiting doesn’t dictate that the Nittany Lions’ efforts in the state continue at that same rate of success moving forward, though.

Absent from the state in recruiting since the commitments of Anthony Zettel and Allen Robinson in the Class of 2011 until Donovan Johnson pledged in the Class of 2017, the Nittany Lions presence in Michigan has been inconsistent. Dating to the start of Rivals’ database, the Nittany Lions landed Tim Shaw and Ed Johnson in the Class of 2002, Chris Colasanti and Ryan Breen in 2007, Deon’tae Pannell in 2008, and Rob Bolden and C.J. Olaniyan in 2010.

And even before Banks’ announcement this week, the Nittany Lions’ concentration in Michigan was relatively limited, its most legitimate opportunities coming in the form of four-star safety Myles Rowser, four-star athlete Dillon Tatum, and four-star defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren.

The circumstance makes the transition less urgent to the program’s recruiting success in the immediate future, regardless of how Franklin decides to fill Banks’ vacancy.