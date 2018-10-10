Meeting with reporters Wednesday afternoon as Penn State’s weekend matchup with Michigan State quickly approaches, fifth-year senior Trace McSorley described the previous afternoon’s practice as “probably the best practice we've had all year from a mentality and attention to detail standpoint.”

“We started out 2-2 and the coaches were all over everything, the players were all over everything. We had a players-only meeting and we had a lot of discussions with the leadership council and the captains and then we won nine straight,” said Franklin. “There was a shift. There was a shift, and there was a change in how we approach things and our standards of how we do things. Holding each other accountable; that's coaches, that's players, that's coaches to players, that's players to coaches, that's everything. We need to continue on that path. We need to continue on that path and challenging each other and pushing to have that next breakthrough.”

Examining the differentiating factors that allow a team, or really any organization at all, to lift itself from one level to the next, Franklin touched back on Penn State’s 2016 season. Specifically, Franklin brought up the aftermath of his Nittany Lions blowout 49-10 loss at Michigan in just the fourth week of the season and the ways in which that team responded.

Unfailingly cerebral and considered in his comments each week, McSorley’s evaluation of his team’s first full-contact practice following the loss to the No. 4-ranked Buckeyes offered a hint of renewed enthusiasm pulsing through the program. And that enthusiasm, he said, manifest itself first through intense film study during the idle week, and especially once the pads were strapped on and the Nittany Lions took to the field Tuesday afternoon.



“Guys were flying around,” said McSorley, noting the dividends of a week of rest on their bodies mixed with vigorous film study. “I think you definitely do see a bit of a change in attention to detail, guys are focusing on little things a little bit more than probably they were. That's just going to help us continue to get better.”

Elaborating later in the teleconference, McSorley took his cue from Franklin’s post-practice comments Tuesday afternoon in which he praised the scout team for its effort and competitive drive.

A common theme throughout Franklin’s Penn State tenure, an emphasis has always been placed on his team’s depth, not only for its on-the-field contributions but even more for its influence in pushing starters to continue to improve.

That influence extends beyond second- and third-stringers pushing for their own playing time. Also called upon to provide the replication of upcoming opponents necessary for accurate preparation, McSorley said the scout team did exactly that in raising its play Tuesday afternoon.

“I mean, those guys were flying around competing,” said McSorley. “They’re getting better and they’re also getting our offense better and that was something (Franklin) really talked about and stressed after practice, was how good those guys were yesterday. So I think that’s a big part of it, how they were able to give us real live looks and get us playing at full speed. Then as an offense, we were able to do a good job of executing against some new looks and being physical and making plays as well. So all around, everyone had a good mentality and a good sense of urgency."

That sense of urgency could be integral to the success or failure of the Nittany Lions as they embark on a season that will not include a win against Ohio State, but still very much holds the possibility of 11 others.

To get there, though, the Nittany Lions will rely on their one-week-at-a-time mantra, beginning with the Spartans this weekend, while carrying through the lessons from last year’s Ohio State, Michigan State back-to-back losses in their minds.

“Last year, we had the loss to Ohio State and then the next week was when we were playing Michigan State. I think that kind of helped us (this year), to be able to sit on that loss, kind of learn as much as we can and we kind of let that pain set in and learn from it,” said McSorley. “And I think we were able to come out, starting yesterday, and really have kind of a change in how our Tuesday practices have been. It's the best practice we've had all year.”

Whether or not it’s enough to take down the Spartans on Saturday afternoon at Beaver Stadium remains to be seen, but if McSorley’s evaluation Tuesday is any indication of what’s to come, the Nittany Lions might have taken yet another small step on the trajectory Franklin has been urging.