Alabama has done it again. For the sixth time since 2009 under the leadership of head coach Nick Saban, the Crimson Tide won a national championship Monday evening with a dominating 52-24 performance over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff championship game. In the process, Alabama cemented a 13-0 season in which it was rarely threatened, let alone beaten, that also included a 52-46 win against Florida in the SEC Championship and a 31-14 thrashing of Notre Dame in the playoff semifinal. How did the Crimson Tide get there? Beyond the simple calculus of having arguably the greatest coach in the sport’s history in Saban, and arguably the best players in the game with No. 1 Rivals team recruiting ranking in the class of 2017, No. 8 in 2018, No. 2 in 2019, and No. 3 in 2020, the reality is that even in a complete mess of a 2020 college football season, the Crimson Tide once again offered an instructive measuring stick for Penn State and the rest of the national landscape. And that gauge, now more than ever, is offensive football. More specifically, that gauge is an explosive, consistent passing offense. Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

Mac Jones helped deliver a national title to the Crimson Tide by leading an elite offensive outfit. (USA TODAY © Marvin Gentry | 2018 Sep 29)

A cursory glance at Alabama’s season demonstrates as much, the program finishing fourth nationally in total offense at 541.6 yards per game with the No. 2 scoring offense at 48.5 points per game. Only two times in its 13 games was Alabama held under 40 points, including the 38-19 season-opener at Missouri and the 31-14 semifinal win against the nation’s 14th-ranked scoring defense in Notre Dame. At the forefront of that attack, the Crimson Tide repeatedly moved the ball through the air with the No. 3-ranked passing offense at 358.2 yards per game, and the No. 1-ranked team passing efficiency with a mark of 198.99 thanks to Mac Jones’ remarkable 203.06 mark for the season, which was not only the top this season but was also the highest single-season passer efficiency rating ever, topping Joe Burrow’s mark of 202.0 last season. It only helped that effort, of course, to have a Heisman-winning wideout in DeVonta Smith and extremely talented accompaniments in John Metchie and Jaylen Waddle. Complementing that element, running back Najee Harris helped deliver another 112.8 yards per game on the ground as the nation’s 13th-ranked individual rusher. But as opposed to some of the game’s other run-heavy offenses, the Crimson Tide finished 47th for the season for rushing offenses at 183.5 yards per game on the ground. In fact, at 256.9 rushing yards per game, Ohio State was the only playoff team to finish in the top ten nationally on the ground, with Notre Dame finishing 24th and Clemson finishing 75th. Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide also repeatedly exhibited the underlying elements most directly tied to that offensive success, generating the country’s second-most explosive performance in averaging 7.7 yards per play, only fractionally behind BYU, with a third-down conversion rate of 58.9 percent to finish first nationally in the category. From an analytics perspective, that helped the Crimson Tide finish with the No. 1-ranked FEI, which “represents the per-possession scoring advantage a team would be expected to have on a neutral field against an average opponent.” Equally instructive, while the Crimson Tide did finish fourth in total yards, a deeper dive into their net available yards percentage shows they finished second only to BYU. Meanwhile, the evolution from a defensive priority to offense remains in place for this year’s national champion. At 352.2 yards per game allowed, the Crimson Tide finished 32nd nationally in total defense and, maybe most instructively, finished 70th in passing yards allowed at 239.2 yards per game through the air. The counterbalance? At just 113.1 yards per game allowed on the ground, the Crimson Tide finished 17th in rushing defense, and most importantly, ended the season 13th in scoring defense at 19.4 points per game allowed. Against a slate that featured Ohio State’s No. 3-ranked offensive FEI outfit, Ole Miss at No. 8, Florida at No. 10, Notre Dame at 17, and Texas A&M at No. 21, the Tide’s ability to keep opponents out of the end zone, while still allowing movement between the 20s, again demonstrated the blueprint for the highest levels of success in the game. Need proof? At 19.9 first downs allowed per game this season, the Tide finished 43rd in the category while Penn State, at 17.4, finished eighth. So where does that leave James Franklin and the Nittany Lions as they look to regroup from a disappointing 4-5 campaign? If it hadn’t already been apparent, Franklin’s replacement of offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca with Mike Yurcich should offer a screaming indicator of how and where he’d like to see the program improve. That improvement, no doubt, begins on the offensive side of the ball.

