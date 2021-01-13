Column: Alabama offers another blueprint to future success
Alabama has done it again.
For the sixth time since 2009 under the leadership of head coach Nick Saban, the Crimson Tide won a national championship Monday evening with a dominating 52-24 performance over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff championship game.
In the process, Alabama cemented a 13-0 season in which it was rarely threatened, let alone beaten, that also included a 52-46 win against Florida in the SEC Championship and a 31-14 thrashing of Notre Dame in the playoff semifinal.
How did the Crimson Tide get there?
Beyond the simple calculus of having arguably the greatest coach in the sport’s history in Saban, and arguably the best players in the game with No. 1 Rivals team recruiting ranking in the class of 2017, No. 8 in 2018, No. 2 in 2019, and No. 3 in 2020, the reality is that even in a complete mess of a 2020 college football season, the Crimson Tide once again offered an instructive measuring stick for Penn State and the rest of the national landscape.
And that gauge, now more than ever, is offensive football. More specifically, that gauge is an explosive, consistent passing offense.
A cursory glance at Alabama’s season demonstrates as much, the program finishing fourth nationally in total offense at 541.6 yards per game with the No. 2 scoring offense at 48.5 points per game. Only two times in its 13 games was Alabama held under 40 points, including the 38-19 season-opener at Missouri and the 31-14 semifinal win against the nation’s 14th-ranked scoring defense in Notre Dame.
At the forefront of that attack, the Crimson Tide repeatedly moved the ball through the air with the No. 3-ranked passing offense at 358.2 yards per game, and the No. 1-ranked team passing efficiency with a mark of 198.99 thanks to Mac Jones’ remarkable 203.06 mark for the season, which was not only the top this season but was also the highest single-season passer efficiency rating ever, topping Joe Burrow’s mark of 202.0 last season. It only helped that effort, of course, to have a Heisman-winning wideout in DeVonta Smith and extremely talented accompaniments in John Metchie and Jaylen Waddle.
Complementing that element, running back Najee Harris helped deliver another 112.8 yards per game on the ground as the nation’s 13th-ranked individual rusher. But as opposed to some of the game’s other run-heavy offenses, the Crimson Tide finished 47th for the season for rushing offenses at 183.5 yards per game on the ground. In fact, at 256.9 rushing yards per game, Ohio State was the only playoff team to finish in the top ten nationally on the ground, with Notre Dame finishing 24th and Clemson finishing 75th.
Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide also repeatedly exhibited the underlying elements most directly tied to that offensive success, generating the country’s second-most explosive performance in averaging 7.7 yards per play, only fractionally behind BYU, with a third-down conversion rate of 58.9 percent to finish first nationally in the category.
From an analytics perspective, that helped the Crimson Tide finish with the No. 1-ranked FEI, which “represents the per-possession scoring advantage a team would be expected to have on a neutral field against an average opponent.” Equally instructive, while the Crimson Tide did finish fourth in total yards, a deeper dive into their net available yards percentage shows they finished second only to BYU.
Meanwhile, the evolution from a defensive priority to offense remains in place for this year’s national champion. At 352.2 yards per game allowed, the Crimson Tide finished 32nd nationally in total defense and, maybe most instructively, finished 70th in passing yards allowed at 239.2 yards per game through the air. The counterbalance? At just 113.1 yards per game allowed on the ground, the Crimson Tide finished 17th in rushing defense, and most importantly, ended the season 13th in scoring defense at 19.4 points per game allowed. Against a slate that featured Ohio State’s No. 3-ranked offensive FEI outfit, Ole Miss at No. 8, Florida at No. 10, Notre Dame at 17, and Texas A&M at No. 21, the Tide’s ability to keep opponents out of the end zone, while still allowing movement between the 20s, again demonstrated the blueprint for the highest levels of success in the game. Need proof? At 19.9 first downs allowed per game this season, the Tide finished 43rd in the category while Penn State, at 17.4, finished eighth.
So where does that leave James Franklin and the Nittany Lions as they look to regroup from a disappointing 4-5 campaign?
If it hadn’t already been apparent, Franklin’s replacement of offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca with Mike Yurcich should offer a screaming indicator of how and where he’d like to see the program improve. That improvement, no doubt, begins on the offensive side of the ball.
In benchmarking the Nittany Lions against the Tide, at the risk of inciting an epidemic of eye-rolling, the bottom line at Penn State is that a few areas, even in this disaster of a college football season, were closer than some might expect, and some were not.
And that gap for improvement begins and is inarguably the most important in the passing game and the performance of Sean Clifford at quarterback. And if not Clifford, be it through an acquisition in the NCAA Transfer Portal or one of Penn State’s backups currently on the roster ascending to the starting role, the result for Penn State remains the same: The Nittany Lions need better decisions, more accurate passes, and more explosive playmaking from the position.
At 256.0 yards per game through the air, Penn State’s 40th-ranked passing offense finished with 102.2 fewer yards per game via the pass than Alabama. The combined team passing efficiency rating between Clifford and Will Levis landed at 135.71 (55th) against Alabama’s No. 1-ranked mark of 198.99. Third down conversions were, for a time, among the absolute worst in college football before the four-game win streak to end the season landed the Lions at 53rd with a conversion percentage of 42.1 against Alabama’s 58.9.
Down the flow chart, but likely a precursor of that success, the Nittany Lions’ pass protection also must improve in the season ahead to allow for more efficiency. While Alabama finished 25th in sacks allowed per game at 1.5, the Nittany Lions were saddled by double the sacks allowed, or taken, depending on your vantage point, checking in at 109th at 3.11 sacks allowed per game. In the same vein, Penn State’s inability to hang onto the football stemmed overwhelmingly from the quarterback position, the Nittany Lions finishing 112th in turnover margin with a minus-.78 average against Alabama’s 18th-ranked plus-.77 margin.
Finally, among the most glaring differentials between the two programs this season, Penn State’s inability to punch in touchdowns, and even converting field goals, while in the red zone stands in stark contrast to Alabama’s 8th-ranked effort. Finishing 107th in the red zone with a 75.7 conversion rate, the Nittany Lions were well behind Alabama’s rate of 92.6. The number is magnified even further with the addendum that Alabama scored touchdowns on 53 of its 68 red zone appearances in 13 games this season while the Nittany Lions reached the red zone just 37 times in nine games, but more important scored touchdowns on only 19 of those trips. At Alabama’s 78 percent touchdown rate in the red zone, the Nittany Lions could very well be rehashing a very different season than that of their 51.3 touchdown conversion percentage.
While the Nittany Lions are not out of the woods defensively, failing to hold an opponent under 30 points in each of its first five losses after a 2019 season in which it allowed opponents to cross that threshold just twice in 13 games, the larger story is one of circumstance. With total defense (17th), rushing defense (26th), passing yards allowed (24th), and third-down conversion percentage (37.0) all among the top third of the nation, the Nittany Lions were repeatedly gutted by sudden change circumstances and poor starting field position. In turn, the Lions’ 27.7 points per game allowed ranked 55th to Alabama’s 13th-ranked outfit, and their 104th-ranked red zone defense (89.3 percent conversion) paled against Alabama’s 18th-ranked effort (74.4 percent).
So though Penn State’s issues and challenges were myriad through the course of the 2020 season, Franklin’s post-game assessment following a 41-21 loss to Iowa might have offered the clearest indication of where the program was, and its only avenue toward reversing its trajectory for next season.
“You can't turn the ball over, and that's been the story of the season, turnovers,” he said. “You can't turn the ball over, and when you have opportunities to get turnovers, you got to get them. That is the story of the game. That is the story of the season.
“We got in this situation together, we're going to get out of this situation together… We got to get these things corrected. We got to get these things fixed. But the story of the game and the story of the season is turnovers.”
With that correction, and an overall improvement of its offensive efficiency, explosiveness, and output, beginning at the quarterback position but extending throughout the unit, the Nittany Lions will have an opportunity to build upon the momentum it established with its strong close to the 2020 season.
And now more than ever, Alabama can offer the blueprint to how and why that success can be achieved.
