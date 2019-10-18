The vexing thing about a Penn State hockey program that continues to fall victim to the same trap is that it knows where the trap is.

The Nittany Lions talk about it freely — sometimes unprompted. They know consistency is the problem. They attack that issue, they try to fix it.

And yet, Friday night, the Nittany Lions fell right back into that trap again.

No. 9 Penn State lost to an Alaska Fairbanks team it is significantly better than.

Don’t believe me? Check the box score from the Nittany Lions’ 7-0 destruction of UAF on Thursday.

That’s how Friday was supposed to go.

Instead, Guy Gadowsky found himself at his postgame press conference, talking about how his team couldn’t match the will to win of the opponent.

“I think when you look across at the other bench you saw a lot of heart and guys that were committed to outworking their opponent,” Gadowsky said.

There’s a handful of hypotheticals ready to take the blame here. Maybe Penn State thought it could roll over that Nanooks team like it did on Thursday. Maybe the Nittany Lions are distracted by the fanfare around town with Saturday’s White Out game looming. Maybe an Alaska Fairbanks team that wasn’t entirely sure it would get to play at all this season really did want it that bad.

Regardless, the reality is that Penn State has been here before. It has danced this dance far too often.

Just last week, the Nittany Lions said they found themselves embarrassed by a third-period effort in the second game of a series against Sacred Heart that saw the Pioneers turn a 4-0 laugher into a 5-4 thriller.

Instead of addressing it, Penn State played flat. It fired 35 shots at the Alaska Fairbanks net, but didn’t work hard enough to get to the dangerous areas of the ice, where it can make those shots count for something other than a moral victory.

“If you look at the heart, mentality, commitment that UAF had...when you’re playing against opponents like that, you often need to match that heart and commitment to score goals,” Gadowsky said. “It’s not just fancy hockey anymore.”

For a Penn State program with so much success already under its belt in Year 8, the next step is always a hot topic of discussion.

It’s natural to talk about that in tangible terms — placing an alumnus on an NHL roster long term, another Big Ten title, a Frozen Four appearance, maybe even a national title.

Consistency — not of results, but of mindset — is more difficult to point out. It doesn’t hang from a banner inside Pegula Ice Arena and it doesn’t make for great marketing.

But it is important. The Nittany Lions know that, otherwise they wouldn’t talk about it so much.

So if Gadowsky is being straightforward — and he almost always is — and Penn State’s problem is the mentality it takes to the rink on certain nights, then perhaps this is the lesson.

Maybe the anger, frustration and other emotions that led the NIttany Lions to call a postgame players only meeting will lift Penn State up instead of pulling it down.

This Penn State team is the most talented the Nittany Lions have ever fielded.

But that’s only half the battle. Mentality is just as important.

Maybe this is how that lesson finally hits home.



