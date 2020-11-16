BlueWhiteIllustrated - Column: A matter of trust

“It just goes back to everyone trying to do too much and trying to play out of the framework of the offense,” he said. “We gotta block who we're responsible for. We got to block them with the correct technique… if we run our routes at the right depth, then we're going to create the most explosive plays that we can.”

Immediately following the Nittany Lions’ 30-23 loss at Nebraska, the program’s fourth loss in as many weeks to start the 2020 season, the junior tight end identified what he believed to be the offense’s essential shortcomings. Insisting that his side of the ball needs to create more explosive plays by breaking tackles and generating yards after the catch, Freiermuth’s bottom line proposition was more simplistic than even that.

For a program with a myriad of challenges it has had to confront this season, a laundry list topped by an opt-out, a career-ending heart condition, and a season-ending injury to three of its best players before or at the start of the season, the actual on-field product has been relatively straightforward to diagnose.

Offensively, Penn State has coughed up too many turnovers in too many critically damaging situations, now nine for the season with all but one charged to quarterback Sean Clifford. The unit has moved the ball effectively enough, averaging 437.0 yards per game, but points have been elusive due to repeatedly stalled possessions in the red zone.

Defensively, Penn State hasn’t generated anything close to the number of turnovers it expected or would like. Splash plays in general, including sacks, tackles for loss, and turnovers, are all way down on average from recent seasons. And, as evidenced again in the loss to Nebraska, allowed explosive plays have been particularly damaging, the Cornhuskers adding a 45-yard score to a string that has included touchdowns of 26, 49, 42, 62, 34, and 38 yards in the past three weeks.

Read between the lines of Freiermuth’s comments, though, and the fundamental ingredient missing right now in all three phases of Penn State football is trust.

Clifford is likely going to lose his starting job this week as a direct result of mistrust of his offensive line, receivers, and running backs. Burned at times by mistakes that have not all been of his own doing, Clifford has spent the season growing more and more desperate to make increasingly improbable plays. With sack-fumbles returned for touchdowns in back-to-back weeks, in games still within reach before the critical errors, it ultimately led to his benching Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.

To hear Freiermuth and his teammates tell it, though, the issue has hardly been limited to Clifford, or even to the offensive side of the ball.

According to right tackle-turned-right guard Will Fries, the Nittany Lions spent the week leading into the game working to tamp down a “do more” mentality that has created more issues than it has resolved. Charged with providing quarterback protection in a unit now ranked 117 of 124 teams for sacks allowed this season at a Big Ten-worst 3.75 per game, Fries said the Nittany Lions are turning their collective focus inward.

“That was kind of the theme for this week was not only trusting yourself, it's trusting your teammates and knowing that they're gonna have your back, and I got their back. I don't see that changing,” he said. “I think that going forward, that's going to be vital for our team to improve. You can't do more than your job. You have to do your job and trust that the guy next to you and the guy down the line from you is gonna do his job so we can play 11 as one.”

Providing a specific example of the larger problem, Freiermuth noted Saturday that the issue starts with small individual decisions outside of the offense’s framework that create far-reaching ramifications on any given play. Combine enough of those small individual decisions through the course of a 60 minute game and, ultimately, you have an 0-4 football program.

“If our count in the run game is a specific person, and then they're blitzing another person off of the corner of your eye, and you're not responsible for them, then you can't block them. Because maybe you're thinking that he's gonna mess up the play, but he's really not because you got another guy blocking him,” Freiermuth said. “So we got to make sure that we keep discipline with our eyes, and we gotta keep discipline with the play so we can block and execute the right play. We just got to go back and we got to watch that on film, and we just gotta hold each other accountable. We can't do that. It's bad. It's bad football and it just looks stupid. So we got to figure it out.”

Just as significantly defensively, maybe even more so, Nittany Lion players have at times operated with the same mentality. Though coming from a place of wanting to make plays to help the group’s overall success, the individual abandonment of basic principles crucial to the operation of the defense has created, not resolved, the group’s issues this season. And in taking stock of those lapses, defensive end Jayson Oweh said it’s more important now than ever to trust that the system, when executed as designed, has repeatedly demonstrated its success.

“They've shown that they've won Big Ten Championships with it, they've won a lot of big games with the defense being stout. We can't just try to quit on the defense just because we're losing,” Oweh said. “It's on the players. We got to be more focused, buy-in, and trust the system because it's shown it works.”

Now past the point of salvaging anything competitively meaningful in the Big Ten this season, its preseason goals long evaporated and a losing record for the first time since 2004 unavoidable absent a 5-0 finish to the year, Penn State’s immediate and only objective should be building trust.

A challenge made exponentially more difficult by the snowball effect of repetitive negative reinforcement in the loss column, the responsibility begins with head coach James Franklin and his staff to reestablish an unwavering faith that their direction is worthy. If done with the effectiveness of a program that transitioned from the overwhelming doubts of the 2015 season to the undeniable run of success achieved in 2016, ’17, ’18, and ’19, the onus then falls on Penn State’s players to follow suit.

But, it has to start somewhere, and that somewhere is with Franklin himself.

A process undoubtedly stunted by the mass transition of a new offensive coordinator, wide receivers coach, offensive line assistant, and defensive line coach in an offseason with more disruption than any in college football’s modern history, its resumption is integral to any opportunity at success in the immediate and longterm future for this program. Acknowledging the damaged trust between Penn State fans and the program’s leadership during these historically disastrous results, memories are short when winning and awfully long when losing, meaning that trust can only be repaired through on-field success.

An unenviable hurdle considering the morale and motivational issues certain to beset the program top-to-bottom in the coming days and weeks, it’s a square-one process that will need to be met with urgency.

“It starts with practice, having attention to detail, having focus that you're not the guy messing up and it comes down to executing,” Fries said. “You can talk about it all you want, but it's when you put your hand in the dirt and to go out there and do your job, and can you trust the guy next to you? Can you work a double team with that guy? It's about getting reps and building confidence within practice and taking the practice over to the game.”

A series of growing pains with no sudden elixir of a solution, the clock has started on its implementation.