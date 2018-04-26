The image was there on Twitter, LeBron James and Saquon Barkley standing together in the bowels of Madison Square Garden, tagged at 10:49 p.m. on April 9, 2018. Just a few weeks before the first round of tonight’s NFL Draft, one that arrives with great anticipation, the former Penn State running back posed for a picture with the NBA’s biggest star.

Sitting with Barkley and Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley for a combined interview in June 2017, the conversation turned to the nature of celebrity and, still just 20 years old at the time, Barkley’s grasp on the idea that he was quickly becoming one.

Fresh off a junior season in which he’d helped lift Penn State from the doldrums of back-to-back 7-win campaigns to a Big Ten Championship and Rose Bowl berth, Barkley acknowledged that life had changed for him; McSorley, too. A presence that might have gone unnoticed his true freshman year, Barkley said, was no longer the case.

A player that I'd often described as blissfully unaware of his own stratospheric abilities throughout his Penn State career, Barkley gradually gave up the pretense that he was in some way just like everybody else. His multitude of talents unique in every way on the football field, Barkley rejected the idea that he’d somehow need to shy away from the public or have his guard up at all times. He wanted to be, and would remain, true to himself, he said.

“Me personally, I'm not like that at all,” said Barkley. “I feel like the only thing that annoys me is when you're secretive about it. One time I was at (a restaurant) and I'm just waiting for my food and some girl tried to take a photo of me and left her flash on. So it flashed and I'm just like, ‘We’re normal guys. We're not going to bite. I'm not mean. If you want a picture, just come up and ask.’

“I’m going to smile if you take a picture. If you want to talk to me, I'll hold a conversation with you. I'm not like weird or awkward or anything. But when it's secretive, it's annoying because I feel like they're trying to do something sneaky. That's the only time when I'm just like, ‘What's up with you?’”

Besides, Barkley added, he knew how he’d respond in a similar circumstance.

“Even if I was in someone else's shoes, I wouldn't try to sneak a picture,” Barkley said.

What if it was LeBron James?

“I would go up to him and be like, ‘Hey LeBron, would you mind taking a photo with me?’ And it's either a yes or a no. Knowing LeBron, hearing stories about him, I don't think he would be the guy to say no.”

Clearly, 285 days after the proposed hypothetical, the answer was yes.

What Barkley might not have accounted for, especially given his innately humble and respectful persona, was the hypothetical's very real possibility in his near future. A dynamic that might have at one point been between a fan and his idol in Barkley's own mind reads very differently in today's context.

Barkley, now a 21-year old brand ambassador for Nike, now a solo cover subject of Sports Illustrated, now on the precipice of being selected as one of the top picks in tonight’s NFL Draft, has his own clout.

And James, it turns out, is very much a fan of a fan.