“I felt like we played at a very high level and we really persevered. They took a big lead in the first half and we started punching back. And usually a young team might fold, and my team didn't fold. So there's a lot to build from in this game. And if we can play like the way we did tonight on the defensive end in the second half, this thing, we're going to break through, that's for sure.”

“I think we got better and we continue to get better,” he said. “I know our record isn't what we expect or where we want it to be, but the kids are competing and they're playing hard, and they're showing up.

So when Chambers took to the podium at the Bryce Jordan Center Jan. 31, minutes after Purdue sent the Nittany Lions to that tenth Big Ten loss with a 99-90 overtime decision, his message was undeniably true, and undeniably challenging to keep from tuning out.

Throughout an 0-10 start to Big Ten play, and even through an up-and-down nonconference slate that included a win against Virginia Tech but also had losses to DePaul, against N.C. State, and at Alabama, Chambers insisted that his group was improving. Pounding home a message of relentless optimism, the Nittany Lions’ leader publicly kept faith that the results were not indicative of his team’s actual ability and performance.

In some cases, the words just drown themselves out, a repetition of statements of fact that don’t necessarily align with reality. In other cases, through enough evidence presented to the contrary, no matter the message or what your eyes tell you, that counter-insistence alone can be enough to do the drowning out.

A nice enough sentiment for a game that very much should have been a Penn State win, Chambers was demonstrating charismatic, humble leadership. An obvious foul against Lamar Stevens had not been called that likely would have iced the game for the Nittany Lions, but Chambers chose not to rip the officials or dwell on what might have been.



Instead, he turned his attention to what he believed earnestly was still to come.

What struck me that evening, though, had little to do with Chambers’ message. Having heard it enough times through the course of the season, and having witnessed the relatively empty results of the message, the voice of Purdue coach Matt Painter proved to be a necessary, fresh reinforcement to Chambers’ claims.

“Seven of those ten games now, they've been in… This is obviously an overtime game, but if you look at their final scores… they're right there. And this game could have went either way,” said Painter. “It's hard. It's frustrating, more than anything. They did a great job coaching, they did a great job playing, they made shots, they rebounded. And when you get in those situations and just keep coming up a little bit short, you gotta be able to get one. Then you get one and you gotta be able to build on it.

“I’ve been there. I've been at the top of the league. I've been at the bottom of the league. I've gotten last twice in our league. So that's not something you want to be able to do, but it's frustrating. You just gotta keep doing the right things and keep working on those things and sticking with your guys. And that's what they've been able to do. They're a tough team to go against.”

Easy enough to say after a win, a three-time Big Ten Coach of the Year needed no time at all to recall the specific frequency Penn State had put itself in a position to earn Big Ten wins.

That the Nittany Lions then went out and finally did it at Northwestern the next outing, then, came as little surprise. Even so, the Wildcats hovering near the bottom of the Big Ten standings just above Penn State meant little in the way of public respect earned for a lone conference win.

Falling at Ohio State Feb. 7, but again in a position to win or tie the game into its final minute and seconds, Chambers repeated the message in its aftermath. Again, the specific circumstances that led to a 74-70 loss in Columbus were seemingly less important than the fact that the Nittany Lions had fallen in similarly tight fashion.

Could the Nittany Lions simply be a program destined to fall one or two possessions short of topping Big Ten opponents in perpetuity? Was Chambers' leadership to blame for those ever-so-slight shortcomings?

Topping No. 6 Michigan Tuesday night at the Bryce Jordan Center, 75-69, Chambers mercifully didn’t need to be the one to provide the answer.

Asked if he felt his team had missed an opportunity to keep a cushion in the Big Ten standings, Wolverines’ coach and the 2018 National Coach of the Year, John Beilein, quickly replied.

“No. Because they're good,” said Beilein. “Just look at the scores. Just look at them and you'll say, ‘OK, two points here, four points here, two points here.’

“They're good. They just haven't won games. It's not like they're getting blown out and all of a sudden they come in and they're a bottom 200 team and they end up coming in and beating us.”