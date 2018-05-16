Now four years into the College Football Playoff era, the conference has transitioned to a nine-game slate for each of the past two seasons. Penn State finished 8-1 in the conference during the first iteration in 2016 to earn a Rose Bowl berth while Ohio State followed the Nittany Lions with an 8-1 mark of their own last year, sending the Buckeyes to the Cotton Bowl. Each holding a nonconference loss in their respective seasons, neither effort was enough to earn CFP bids for the Big Ten following two prior years in which Ohio State, then Michigan State, appeared in the game’s four-team playoff.

In that span, the conference produced three national champions, with the league-winner finishing the Big Ten slate unbeaten and untied on 15 occasions in the same timeframe. Only once, in 2002, did the conference produce an unbeaten, untied share of the title when both Ohio State and Iowa earned 8-0 marks against Big Ten competition.

For 45 seasons prior to the change, dating back to the 1971 season, the Big Ten had eight games for all of its participants. Teams at the time had the leeway to schedule another three nonconference games, typically wrapping the season with the fourth in the form of a bowl game.

The questions began in the summer of 2011 when Big Ten athletic directors decided to implement a nine-game schedule beginning with the 2016 season. Two years ago, they continued as it finally kicked into action.

An ardent believer in deep dive studies into the best avenues toward success, the current nine-game model and the implications of nonconference games directly influences the attitudes of Penn State head coach James Franklin toward scheduling. Specifically responding to questions about the Nittany Lions’ series with Pittsburgh, one that will feature its third of four games Sept. 8, Franklin again his case for scheduling relatively lightly in the nonconference.



“Strength of schedule is a huge part or was supposed to be a huge part of the selection committee. That really hasn't panned out. You wouldn't necessarily say that after looking at it the last couple of years and how that has played out,” said Franklin. “So I think what you have to do is, based on your institution and based on your program, you've gotta do everything in your power to be undefeated and to win your conference championship.”

Most recently, No. 4-seeded playoff teams Washington and Alabama have offered examples to back up Franklin’s thinking.

During the 2016 season, the Huskies’ three nonconference opponents were Rutgers, Idaho (now an FCS program, and one that Penn State will face at Beaver Stadium in 2019), and FCS program Portland State. The Crimson Tide, meanwhile, opened the season with great fanfare against a No. 3-ranked Florida State team that ultimately ended the season 7-6 overall, followed by Fresno State, Colorado State and eventually, FCS program Mercer. Together, the seven nonconference foes finished with a combined mark of 43-44 in the 2016 and 2017 seasons, respectively, yet Washington and Alabama were both ultimately deemed worthy by the selection committee of the fourth spot in the bracket.

Pointing to the yearly whims of that committee, Franklin seemed to suggest in his Pitt-related comments that the Big Ten’s three-game window for nonconference games demands caution.

“All the other variables, you can't control them. So do everything you possibly can, especially when you play in the Big Ten East. Give yourself the best chance to win your conference championship and be undefeated,” said Franklin. “All the other variables, they're going to change year to year because there's going to be different people that come off the committee and people that come on the committee, and they're all going to have their own personal biases. So for me, if Pitt makes sense and it helps us with that, then wonderful.

“But, for me, that's really what I'm looking at. I'm looking at, what can we do to put Penn State in the best position to win conference championships and to have a chance to get into the playoffs?”

While Franklin’s stance is considered and backed by competitive reasoning, those motivators have not always been the sole drivers of the power brokers of the sport.

Outlining the rationale behind the change to a nine-game Big Ten schedule in an interview with ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg immediately after its unveiling in August 2011, conference commissioner Jim Delany explained it as such:

“It's better for our fans. If you look at the 12th game, more often than [not] it's been someone in the lower division or out of our division. I don't think that has great value to our fans. ... We can't expect people to attend games the way they have and grow the attendance without giving them the best we can possibly give them."

Stating also that conference peers the Pac 12 and the Big 12 had also made the commitment to play nine, Delany failed to mention the obvious implications to television revenue in the interview. Announcing a six-year television deal worth $2.64 billion last summer, pressure on the conference to deliver compelling content weekly is only likely to intensify moving forward.

Given that the rationale behind the original decision remains true nearly seven years after the initial decision, what, then, of a hypothetical to expand the Big Ten’s schedule to 10 games each year? Would the Big Ten ever consider it?

Asked last week about the hypothetical, Penn State director of athletics Sandy Barbour suggested the topic was a nonstarter, saying she doesn’t see that ever coming to fruition.

“No. I don’t,” said Barbour. “As you're very well aware, we're one of three Power Five conferences that play nine games. The other two play eight at this point. And I think although it's certainly attractive from a strength of schedule standpoint, (and) it's attractive to a lot of our partners, I do think that one of the real beauties of college football are some of these intersectional rivalries or some of the out-of-conference (games).

“Some of it is the mystery and the complication of putting together a nonconference schedule. I think that's part of the mystique of college football, and I would hate to see us narrow that number down to something smaller than three.”

Considering the very real implications on Penn State’s very recent history, Barbour’s position comes as little surprise.