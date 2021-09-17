College GameDay cast offers thoughts on Penn State football ahead of Auburn

ESPN's popular Saturday morning program, College GameDay, will broadcast its show this week from Penn State's campus ahead of the Nittany Lions' clash with No. 22 Auburn. Speaking in front of the set on Old Main lawn, Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit and David Pollack offered their takes on Penn State and the matchup with the Tigers.

Penn State's campus will host ESPN's College GameDay as the Nittany Lions welcome Auburn. (AP Images)

Defensive depth is key

Pollack, a standout at the University of Georgia and a former NFL linebacker, found himself impressed by Penn State's ability to rotate on defense through two games. Twenty-seven Penn State players have played at least 20 reps on the defensive side of the ball according to snap counts from Pro Football Focus. Some of that came in the second half of Penn States' comfortable win over Ball State, but, in spending well over 40 minutes on defense against Wisconsin, the Nittany Lions were forced into some heavy rotation there as well. "Depth is a strength," Pollack said. "You saw it against Wisconsin, they played 90 something snaps that game, and you might have to do that again." Pollack believes Auburn running back Tank Bigsby is one of the best running backs in the country, and Penn State will need all hands on deck to stop the Tigers ground game "I think you might play a lot of snaps, and you might have to deal with that," Pollack said. "[QB] Bo Nix can run, create first downs, so that's an important part. Great defenses across the country, they can rotate guys in and out, you have to be able to do that. You can't ask somebody to hold up for 90 snaps, it doesn't work in today's football." RELATED: Path to victory: Three things Penn State football must do to beat Auburn

Penn State skill players could be difference makers

Both Pollack and Herbstreit touted Penn State's talent at the skill positions as a factor that could make a difference in this game. "They're got playmakers," Pollack said. "They've definitely got receivers that can fly, who have the jetpack on, and that's really, really good." Herbstreit emphasized the importance of a healthy Noah Cain in Penn State's backfield, and thinks that quarterback Sean Clifford is in a position to have more success because Penn State is stretching the field vertically more. "I just think they're in a very different position offensively," he said. "It looks good, but we'll find out in this game, if they're going to not only be able to beat Auburn, but if they're going to be able to make a run in the Big Ten East."



Welcoming back the White Out