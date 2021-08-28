Collaborative approach key to unlocking Penn State tight end potential

Last weekend, former Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth was making his mark in an NFL preseason game. Now a Pittsburgh Steeler, Freiermuth caught not one but two touchdown passes from surefire Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in a 26-20 win against the Lions last Saturday night. A second-round draft selection, the Nittany Lion alumnus appears poised to be a favorite target in the Steelers’ passing game in his first season in the league. None of that, however, seems to bother Penn State as the 2021 season quickly approaches.

Penn State tight ends coach Ty Howle will lead a group expected to play a significant role in the Nittany Lions' offensive success this season.

Meeting with the media this week as the program transitioned from its preseason camp practices into game week preparations for a Sept. 4 date at Wisconsin, Nittany Lion head coach James Franklin made a bold claim. Through his decades of college football coaching, Franklin said, the group currently under the direction of assistant Ty Howle is the best he’s ever had. "I think our tight ends, you could make the argument that it's one of the best rooms that we've got from top to bottom," Franklin said. "I'd make the argument it's one of the best tight end groups in the country. In fact, it's the best tight end group I've ever been around in 25 years of coaching in college." Franklin’s confidence is rooted in the performances of Brenton Strange, Theo Johnson, and Tyler Warren as a result of Freiermuth’s injury absence through the 2020 season. Strange, now entering his redshirt sophomore season with the Nittany Lions, seamlessly transitioned into the vacant starting role by nabbing 17 receptions for 164 yards and two touchdowns. The effort was good enough to finish fourth on the team in receptions and third in receiving touchdowns.

Johnson, meanwhile, a true freshman in his first game action with the program, showed flashes of his potential en route to four receptions for 56 yards. That stretch of offensive production coincided directly with Penn State’s four-game winning streak to close the season, capped by Johnson’s two-catch, 42-yard performance in the year-ending win against Illinois at Beaver Stadium. As Howle noted this week, though, the development of the group has been tied directly to its work behind the scenes. Though maintaining the competitive approach held in such high regard as to be one of the program’s four core values, Howle credited the group’s collaborative effort as being crucial to its pending success this season. “It's been tremendous, and not just camp, but from the end of the last season, those guys have been working their butts off,” Howle said. “They're really, really tight-knit, they work together, they coach each other, they help each other.” In a sport that has a 3:1 offseason to season ratio, Howle continued, that ingredient has led directly to the development the program is expecting to pay dividends in the coming days and weeks. “There's times in the year where I can't be as hands-on and those guys, and they're constantly pushing and trying to help each other improve their game because they know it's gonna take all of us in the room,” Howle said, also crediting redshirt junior walk-on Grayson Kline and true freshmen Khalil Dinkins and walk-on Ben Knapp. “These guys all work hard and work well together and they want to be the best tight end group in the country, and that's what they're pushing for every day.”

