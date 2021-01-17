"I think for all of us, it felt great to be back on a court playing for each other. We just got to keep grinding and keep getting better."

"We started out and we couldn't make a shot. That was some of the rust that we had from being off for a little bit," Ferry said. "Then I thought we got our second wind. We really locked in, we defended better, we went to our zone and were active. Guys started playing off each other, making really good plays.

Traveling to face Purdue for a Sunday afternoon tip on Jan. 17, forced into a program-wide pause due to COVID-19 concerns, the Nittany Lions produced an intense defensive effort but ultimately struggled to find the bottom of the net in an 80-72 loss.

Paused due to COVID-19 concerns within the program, the Nittany Lions produced stout defense against the Boilermakers but struggled to score at any level offensively. Falling behind by as many as nine points in the first half, then, Penn State's 3-of-17 shooting from the floor finally reversed its trajectory as they connected on 11-of-18 to close the half at a 33-32 deficit.

Still, the Nittany Lions' momentum was upended when an all-out defensive effort went unrewarded with a Purdue corner 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer. The Mason Gillis dagger from deep sent the Boilermakers to the locker room with a 1-point lead and, when he again hit to open the second half, propelled what amounted to a 10-0 run to bridge the halves.

"I thought the three that they hit right before half was a little bit of a momentum swing which hurt us," Ferry said. "And then again, they started the second half (with a three) and... it looked like we were in quicksand a little bit."

Able to take advantage of Purdue's Travion Williams's absence, left to the bench for all but six minutes in the first half due to foul trouble, Penn State forward John Harrar produced a career-high 14-point, 14-rebound effort. Ultimately winning the battle on the glass, 49-47, with 20 points in the paint, the Nittany Lions simply could not find their stroke from anywhere else on the floor through the rest of the game.

Equally difficult for Penn State and particularly Ferry, the foul disparity that existed in the Boilermakers' favor only widened in the second half. Having fallen behind 43-33 at the 16:56 mark with Izaiah Brockington at the free throw line, Ferry was tagged by official Bo Boroski with a technical foul.

"I was just fighting for our guys. I thought that some of the calls were a little uneven or inconsistent," Ferry said. "I've been coaching for a long time. I wasn't ranting and raving. I wasn't cursing. I thought there was a little sensitivity on that, but I'll deal with that differently."

Waffling between a 14- and 17-point deficit after the sequence, the Nittany Lions traded punches but weren't able to pull within range until the game's final minutes. Shooting just 27.7 percent from the floor in the second half, only a late barrage from Myreon Jones, which lifted him to a game-high 23 points, offered a late burst of life in what amounted to a stop-and-start finish.

"I thought we had some really good shots to start the game. I thought we were playing offense well. We got some good shots that didn't go down, which obviously keeps putting pressure on your defense and then we fouled and got hurt on the offensive glass early, which hurt us," Ferry said. "And then again, I didn't think we started the second half the way we should have started the second half."