ATLANTA - St. Peter’s Prep 4-star inside linebacker Cody Simon isn’t exactly sure when he’ll choose between Penn State, Ohio State, and Nebraska.

He just thinks the decision could come soon.

“I’m thinking sometime before camp,” said Simon at this week’s Rivals 5-Star Challenge. “Any time. It might be next week, it might be three weeks. I don’t know right now.”

Earlier this month, Simon was on Penn State’s campus for the third time in the past year, joining his teammates for the Nittany Lions’ annual 7-on-7 tournament while also getting the opportunity to take in more information on the program and campus.

“I really enjoyed the visit,” said Simon. “I got to be around the players and the coaches. I got to tour the campus, which actually I had never done before. It wasn’t an official. We were planning for an official maybe later in the season, but if I commit, wherever I commit, we’ll plan accordingly to that.”