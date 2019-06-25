Cody Simon Recaps Penn State Football Visit; Recruitment Winding Down
Following his unofficial visit to Penn State, sandwiched by two official visits to Nebraska and Ohio State this month, Rivals 4-star linebacker Cody Simon's recruitment could be nearing its conclusion.
ATLANTA - St. Peter’s Prep 4-star inside linebacker Cody Simon isn’t exactly sure when he’ll choose between Penn State, Ohio State, and Nebraska.
He just thinks the decision could come soon.
“I’m thinking sometime before camp,” said Simon at this week’s Rivals 5-Star Challenge. “Any time. It might be next week, it might be three weeks. I don’t know right now.”
Earlier this month, Simon was on Penn State’s campus for the third time in the past year, joining his teammates for the Nittany Lions’ annual 7-on-7 tournament while also getting the opportunity to take in more information on the program and campus.
“I really enjoyed the visit,” said Simon. “I got to be around the players and the coaches. I got to tour the campus, which actually I had never done before. It wasn’t an official. We were planning for an official maybe later in the season, but if I commit, wherever I commit, we’ll plan accordingly to that.”
Earning an offer from Penn State’s staff while on campus for a camp last summer, Simon has kept in close contact with the Nittany Lions in the time since.
“I love Coach Pry,” said Simon. “He’s at the school a lot. He’s been recruiting me for a while, and I believe in his philosophies and everything he does. He likes to blitz a lot, I like to blitz. So I like Coach Pry.”
While he has yet to make up his mind on a program, Simon added that his choice will probably come from the trio of Penn State, Nebraska, and Ohio State. And, admittedly nearing the point in which “sometimes you want it to be over,” that means his recruitment could be coming to a close.
“Right now, I feel as I can’t make a wrong decision with these three schools,” said Simon. “They’re all really good schools. Really, it’s just where I feel most at home, because I feel like I can see myself at all three schools. Just where I feel like home is.”