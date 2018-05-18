Five-star Devyn Ford announced his commitment to Penn State on Friday. The Stafford (Va.) North Stafford running back is the second prospect from the school in as many years to commit to Penn State. Last year, Ford's teammate Nana Asiedu signed with the Nittany Lions. North Stafford's head coach, Joe Mangano , took a few minutes to break down the type of player Ford is and what Penn State is getting in their newest commitment.

"I think it's all the intangibles that make Devyn special," Mangano said. "It's the 3.8 GPA, not missing school for three years, his work ethic, leadership, and he's a three-time captain. His physical abilities are very good, but it's not like he's some freakish 6-foot-2, 230-pound back running a 4.3 40. That's not what makes him great. It's the intangibles, his smarts, and his toughness that make him great.

"He's the type of back that I equate to the explosiveness that (Virginia native) Ricky Slade has but he also has the power of a bigger back. That flashing ability of a scat back and the catching abilities of those backs. I think he brings all of that to the table.

"I don't think he'll be a redshirt guy because I think he has the skills to play right away," said Mangano. "Even on special teams I think Devyn will play right away."

Ford becomes Penn State's fifth commitment of the 2019 recruiting class. He is also the highest rated commitment for the Nittany Lions.