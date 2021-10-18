Coach Q&A: Micah Shrewsberry ushers in new era for Penn State basketball

The installation is in progress for Micah Shrewsberry and the Penn State men's basketball program. Brought on as the Nittany Lions' newest head coach late last March, Shrewsberry and his assistant coaching staff have been working diligently to build a team ready to compete, recruit for what's next, and bring his instructional approach into action for the Nittany Lions this season. Well into the program's preseason practices ahead of a Nov. 10 opener at the Bryce Jordan Center with Youngstown State, Blue White Illustrated editor Nate Bauer caught up with Shrewsberry to get a better sense of how he's assessed the program and, stylistically, what to expect from the Nittany Lions under his direction. Edited lightly for clarity, here's a transcript of their conversation:

BWI: From your perception, how well-positioned is the program now with its infrastructure, and what work needs to be done from an infrastructure perspective? That can mean personnel, that can mean actual, physical facilities, whatever that word means to you. MS: The one thing about it is, taking this job has shown me that they think outside the box. Hiring an assistant coach to be a head coach in the Big Ten, you have to be a little forward-thinking in that and I think Sandy is that way. But in terms of what we've needed, I haven't asked for a lot, but everything I've asked for they provided, which shows that they do want us to have success. They are going to do what we need to have success. There were things that were in place long before I got here that are making our program better; the opening up of the new weight room, the new training room, our locker room. All of those things are improving our program. And I think it's really helped in recruiting. I think recruits have seen what we're doing and how our administration is backing us and trying to push us forward into what we need to be successful in this league. And whether that be staffing, whether that be travel, whatever it may be, they've stepped up to the plate and they've done it. So that's in place. Now, what we do on the court I think drives everything else. It's hard for me to come in and say, let's change this, this, and this without having seen the products. I want to get in and see the Bryce Jordan Center and coach games in there. I want to feel that environment. I want to see, Okay, this is how we need to schedule to make it the best way, to get more fans in there. How do we get more students? Those are things I think I need to go through before I can make a determination on this, but that's kind of the next step that we're working on and we're trying to attack is making the environment inside there the best that it can be to give our guys an advantage just like other teams in our league have an advantage.

BWI: Seeing the facilities and seeing how those have changed a little bit, do you feel like those are a huge impact on that recruiting front? What's the feedback that you are getting on those things? MS: I think it's been a huge selling point. And the funny thing is, it wasn't even open when most of the guys that we're recruiting came through and saw it. Guys saw pictures of that stuff, they didn't actually get to see it. We've had a couple of guys now make return visits and now it's open and it is. It's a game-changer in terms of what it looks like. It's showing an investment in the program. And when people can see visual proof of investment and visual proof of improvement, then you know we're serious about what we're doing.

BWI: How complex are the concepts you're teaching to these guys? MS: You know what, it's funny. I'm a stickler on the defensive end. There are things, I keep telling them I'm not gonna bend on these things. We're going to do it one way, and this is how we're going to do it every single time. So if you would see me and you'd say, Man, that guy is very mellow and very low key and very down to earth, and then you would see me coach defense, you would probably change your mind about all that. But that person comes back when we're playing offense because I give our guys a lot of freedom on that end. I give them a couple of rules: don't turn the ball over and share the ball with each other. It's complex because I don't give them a lot of rules offensively. It's a lot of reads and it's a lot of read and react basketball. And how they adjust to that is going to be how good we are right away. They're picking it up and we're playing slowly and we're doing it slowly. They're picking it up great right now. But now when we play against real defenses, how do we react? I'm putting them in different situations right now offensively to try and grow and get better. And I think we'll continue to get better as the year goes on, which is what you should do. You shouldn't peak on November 10. We shouldn't be at our best when we're playing Youngstown State. We need to be peaking in the Big Ten tournament, and beyond. So that's what we're trying to do and I think that's what these guys will do. On the other end, I'm a stickler and I'm a disciplinarian in terms of what we do defensively. We should have those rules down by the time we start.

BWI: The concept of positionless basketball, it sounds like everybody needs to know what everybody else is doing offensively. What does that mean? MS: Yeah. It is. You don't lean on one person to only be the one to make all your decisions. Everybody is doing the same thing. So when we're doing skill workouts, everybody does a lot of the same things, because I think it's really important for you to be able to dribble, pass and shoot. So we work on those skills. We got guys like Jalen Pickett who's averaged a lot of assists in his career, but the ball is in John Harrar's hands just as much as it is Jalen. Why shouldn't John... he needs to be able to make decisions as well. So we put those guys in positions to do it in practice. We try and simulate game situations as much as possible because I need everybody making decisions. I need everybody making the right pass, making the right play, keeping the ball moving, keeping the offense moving, which makes it hard for you to game plan, hard for you to stop when we're playing at an optimum level.

BWI: Is the defensive approach five as one? MS: You go back to the history of the Big Ten and you look at the teams that have won the Big Ten, and over time, all those teams have had a similar characteristic, and they are half court, gritty, tough, man to man defensive teams. And from Bob Knight to Gene Keady to Bo Ryan, Thad Matta, to Tom Izzo to Matt Painter, that's how those teams play. That's how you win in the Big Ten. And being in this league and coaching in this league, I've had a chance to do that. Now, we need to bring it in terms of what we do here. We teach a system, and everybody needs to know what that system is. Here's how we're going to guard certain things, here's what we're going to do in this situation, here's what we do in this situation. And once you get that down, then you can start playing off instincts. We're not in the instincts phase yet. We're still in the learning and the development phase of teaching, and how we do it, and how we stay disciplined doing it, and how we approach it every possession. And once we get to that, then they can start reading situations playing off instincts. Then they'll start playing faster, and they won't think anymore. We'll get to that point, at some point in time, but we're teaching a system. This is how we're going to do it, this is how you guard this, and then you can adjust as the games go on.