Coach James Franklin provides 'interpretation' of rules issues vs. Auburn

Asked early in his weekly press conference about the emotion he’d shown in Penn State’s 28-20 win over Auburn Saturday night, Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin offered some clarification. His fiery response, he said, was not tied to anything related to the program’s disappointing 2020 season. Rather, Franklin hinted, his passion had developed in the heat of the moment based on how the game had played out and, maybe more important, some of the obstacles that his Nittany Lions encountered to earn the win. “I was fiery for a number of reasons last week because I felt like we were fighting more than Auburn,” Franklin said. “I'm not gonna get into the details of that, but I felt like we were fighting a lot, and I was happy to see our guys battle through it mentally, physically, emotionally; our staff, our players, we didn't allow anything to become a distraction.” Franklin comments on Lovett's Penn State debut, suspension speculation PSU's James Franklin discusses things, players standing out after 3 wins

Coincidentally, or not, Franklin took time at the end of his 40-minute press conference to address some of the officiating questions that had dominated his postgame press conference in game’s immediate aftermath. Saying that he wanted to discuss some of the things that had come up in the game, “not from a critical standpoint” but rather as a clarification to his own research, Franklin had a prepared list of opinions to share with reporters and, by extension, Penn State fans still frosty over what had transpired. Whether it was regarding the intentional grounding assessed to quarterback Sean Clifford that ultimately prompted an erroneous lost down for the Nittany Lions due to officiating error, or P.J. Mustipher’s punt-fake ruled short, or the intentional grounding that was not ruled against Auburn quarterback Bo Nix, or linebacker Brandon Smith’s late-hit penalty in the second half, Franklin had a message to share.

“I just want to make sure that our staff is interpreting these things the right way,” Franklin said. “It's one thing to have a feeling during the game about how a certain play plays out. It's another to go back and watch the tape and make sure that we understand the rules correctly and that we're teaching the rules correctly within our team. “There were a bunch of questions about that after the game. It was difficult for me to answer them after the game because I hadn't watched the tape, but after going and watching the tape and studying and asking a bunch of questions to a bunch of different people, not going to get into how the calls were ruled by the conference, but in terms of my interpretation, the way I understand the rules and reading the rulebook again, I wanted to I wanted to address those questions that were asked of me after the game.” Here is a rundown of those interpretations:

Sean Clifford intentional grounding:

“From the way I understand it, reading the rulebook, talking to other people that study the game and interpret the game, you have to be under duress to get intentional grounding from the pocket. I studied that one pretty closely and that was an interesting call. But I think for you to get intentional grounding from the pocket, you have to be under duress. I didn't really feel like we were under duress in the situation. “And just so you guys know, that was an option route. So Sean wasn't throwing it away. We had the choice to go deep or short and he thought the receiver was going to go deep. So I would have agreed with that call, if we were in a situation where he was under duress. That was one I just wanted to kind of talk about, make sure we're all on the same page with some of these things.”



Bo Nix intentional grounding no-call:

“There was another intentional grounding call that said that they left the pocket. Again, interpreting the rules and trying to learn from what happens in games and educating my staff and educating myself, again not being critical, just making sure that we understand these situations, I think the ball was snapped from just inside the hash and the quarterback threw the ball from the hash. So I would not interpret that is outside of the pocket.”



P.J. Mustipher fake punt:

“We ran a fake punt on fourth and one. In punting situations and kicking situations it is illegal to have the center covered in kicking situations. And looking at that play and studying that play and interpreting that play, I don't think you can cover the center on those plays, so obviously without somebody over the center, I think we would have been in a much more positive situation there.”



Brandon Smith late hit: