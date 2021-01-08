Penn State football chat with Nate Bauer - presented by JFQ Lending
BWI editor Nate Bauer is taking questions throughout the day Friday with the Nittany Lions closing in on a return to campus for the spring semester, hoops in a holding pattern due to COVID-19 infections, and more.
Join us inside The Lions Den to ask your questions!
Inside The Den: Penn State Football chat with BWI Editor Nate Bauer, presented by JFQ Lending
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98
• Like us on Facebook