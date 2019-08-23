After a preseason competition that lasted three weeks, Penn State announced its starting quarterback Friday evening via its Twitter account. As expected, redshirt sophomore Sean Clifford has won the job.

Clifford won the position over competition from redshirt freshman quarterback Will Levis, as well as true freshmen quarterbacks Ta'Quan Roberson and Michael Johnson Jr.

The move comes after an offseason of change for the program following the expiration of eligibility for one of the Nittany Lions' all-time greats at the position in Trace McSorley, as well as the decision on a graduate transfer of veteran Tommy Stevens to Mississippi State in his fifth and final year of eligibility.

However, due to injuries that limited Stevens throughout the 2018 campaign, Clifford will not enter his debut season as a starter completely devoid of experience at the college level. Appearing in four games in relief of McSorley, Clifford completed his first four career passes, and finished the year going 5 of 7 for 195 yards and a pair of touchdowns with no interceptions.

The choice of Clifford comes as the start of the 2019 season draws near, now just 10 days away as the Nittany Lions prepare to host Idaho for the season-opener at Beaver Stadium on August 31 (3:30 p.m., BTN).