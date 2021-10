Clifford's injury 'not uncommon'; PSU practice notes, more: Newsstand

After Wednesday's practice, Penn State head coach James Franklin provided a mixed bag of news on the injury front.

The 5-1 Nittany Lions will be without defensive tackle PJ Mustipher for the remainder of the season after he suffered a lower-body injury during the loss to Iowa, but the status of quarterback Sean Clifford remains unclear, but yet we know he's expected to return this year, and the same goes for the other members of the roster who were hurt at Kinnick Stadium.

Other notes from practice and a win for State College headline the rest of the newsstand for Oct. 14.